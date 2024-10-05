The Chosen Creator Prepares Fans for Upcoming Crucifixion Scene

The Chosen is one season away from the event audiences have dreaded yet expected, the Crucifixion.

At ChosenCon 2024, The Chosen's director and showrunner, Dallas Jenkins, not only announced a slate of new shows and spin-offs but additional details about the Bible-based juggernaut's final two chapters, including the "emotional" Season 6 and why they "try to avoid talking about it."

The Chosen's Dallas Jenkins Talks Season 5's Crucifixion

When asked how he's preparing for The Chosen's final seasons, and particularly Season 6's climactic Crucifixion, Dallas Jenkins revealed, "Right now, we're writing it. So we're getting closer to that moment in the season."

But even so, the showrunner noted their goal is to avoid "thinking ahead" because "it impacts the storyline:"

"It is so vital, I can't stress this enough, to really focus on the story in the order that we're telling it. Cause you start thinking ahead while we're doing a scene and we start thinking about the Crucifixion, well, that it impacts the storyline that we're telling and the characters who don't know at this point in the story what's to come."

Jenkins went on to point out that not knowing is "part of the point of the story" because the disciples weren't expecting the Crucifixion:

"And, in fact, that's part of the point of the story. The disciples did not understand what Jesus was saying. He told them multiple times what was going to happen. It went right over their heads because they didn't have a hallway for it. So we can't play in the scene that they're thinking about what's to come."

This is why, the director explained, they're staying focused because, if not, it will be "emotional too soon:"

"So we actually try to avoid talking about it too often. Otherwise, it's going to be too emotional too soon."

Why The Chosen's Crucifixion Will Be Different

Actor Jonathan Roumie (Jesus Revolution) has played Jesus from Season 1's early days of his ministry through the Last Supper which was recently filmed for Season 5.

While the Crucifixion is an event audiences always knew The Chosen would tackle, and other Bible-based films have already done so, this series is different.

In addition to Jonathan Roumie's beloved portrayal, The Chosen stands apart from other Bible-based projects, and even other hit TV shows, through its compelling character-driven storylines and authentic, intimate style.

Coupled with the years of attachment allowed in a multi-season series, Season 6 is guaranteed to be a heartbreaker.

But the fact Dallas Jenkins is working to prevent what he knows from impacting the story too soon suggests the Crucifixion is likely to be a blindside for his followers, offering audiences yet another unique and personal perspective of this world-changing event.

Still, it's important to note that Season 6 isn't where The Chosen ends. In addition to a Season 7 centered on Jesus' Resurrection, The Chosen will continue with Acts of the Apostles, as well as an animated series premiering in 2025.

Fans can also expect Season 6 and Season 7 to offer special theatrical releases in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on the show's free app, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video.