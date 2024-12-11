The Chosen Season 5 Gets Exciting 3-Part Release Announcement

The Chosen Season 5 is headed to theaters in 2025, and fans just learned how it will be released.

Season 4 of The Chosen enjoyed an exclusive theatrical release before arriving on streaming; and for the hit show's anticipated fifth season, it's also headed to the big screen and The Chosen just announced when and how.

The Chosen Season 5's Theatrical Release Details Revealed

The Chosen

In a special Season 5 sneak peek live stream, Dallas Jenkins confirmed Season 5 of The Chosen will be "releasing in theaters in three parts:"

"We're calling it 'The Chosen: The Last Supper.' And, we're releasing it in theaters in three parts. The first two episodes will come out together, then episodes 3, 4, and 5, and then 6, 7, 8. So Part 1, Part 2, Part 3."

Furthermore, the showrunner announced that Part 1 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 27, 2025, which is slightly earlier than its original April 2025 release window.

This updated and detailed schedule is similar to Season 4 which also released its eight episodes theatrically and in three separate blocs.

However, Part 1 of Season 4 only consisted of three episodes while Part 3 consisted of two. The reverse is true for The Chosen's fifth season.

Dallas Jenkins also revealed that Season 5's episodes won't be as long as Season 4's, promising that each part or bloc will be "under three hours."

Spanning the week before Christ's Crucifixion in The Chosen Season 6, Season 5 is the beginning of the end and is confirmed to feature several well-known Biblical events.

Among them is the Last Supper which is likely why the season will be called The Chosen: The Last Supper for its theatrical run (check out what Dallas Jenkins said about 2024's Last Supper controversy here).

More The Chosen Season 5 News & Details

In addition to Season 5's theatrical release schedule, Dallas Jenkins previewed two new Season 5 scenes in the December 10 livestream, with the first being a fiery exchange between the Pharisees about Jesus having raised Lazarus from the dead.

This scene featured longtime series stars Ivan Jasso as Yussif, a Pharisee who believes in Jesus, and Shaan Sharma as the ambitious skeptic and antagonistic, Shmuel.

The second scene involved an emotionally strained exchange between Jonathan Roumie's Jesus and Luke Dimyan's Judas.

In discussing an upcoming Season 5 betrayal, Dallas Jenkins told The Direct that one of the character storylines he was most interested in audiences seeing was that of Judas.

Jenkins also shared that filming this coming season's scenes significantly "impacted" Luke Dimyan and that scenes between Jesus and Judas have been "fascinating to portray:"

"The potrayal of that in Season 5 is exciting and heartbreaking. We've already filmed a couple of scenes. Really heartbreaking and tough to film and are going to be tough to watch. They impacted Luke Dimyan who's playing Judas significantly. How we portray scenes between Jesus and Judas when Jesus knows what's coming. It's been really fascinating to portray."

While fans caught a glimpse of what Dallas described in this newly revealed scene, that's only the beginning. More of Judas is expected in the upcoming season, including his act of betrayal.

The Chosen Season 5 arrives in theaters on March 27, 2025.