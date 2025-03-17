The Chosen Season 5 Gets Special Binge Release Announcement

Easter weekend is the perfect time to watch Season 5 of The Chosen (and not just because it's on theme).

Also titled The Chosen: Last Supper, all eight episodes of the hit Biblical drama are coming to theaters over several weeks beginning on Friday, March 28. But for one April weekend, audiences can binge-watch all of Season 5 in a single day.

The Chosen Announces Season 5 Binge Option

The Chosen

For Easter 2025, fans have the option to binge all eight episodes of The Chosen Season 5 before its streaming debut.

Several days into Part 3 of The Chosen: Last Supper's theatrical run, select US theaters will offer The Chosen Season 5 in its entirety for Palm Sunday (April 13, 2025) and Easter weekend (April 19-20, 2025).

According to Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt (via Variety), participating theaters will also offer "ticket bundling packages" for audiences to "commit to the full run for a special rate."

Still, since discount rates may vary, fans should check their local theater for details. Also, while theaters in Canada are also offering this special binge release, it's limited to Easter weekend only.

Fathom's Ray Nutt attributed audience interest in The Chosen to the "quality of the content" and its broad appeal, saying, "The storytelling is beyond belief:"

“The production value is huge. The storytelling is beyond belief. And there’s people from all religions and sectors that come to see this – it’s not just Christians.”

Part 1 of The Chosen: Last Supper is also set to premiere in 250 IMAX locations.

Why The Chosen's Theatrical Strategy Is Changing (Again)

While Season 5 is only the second time The Chosen has released an entire season in theaters, things will change for Season 6.

Instead of Fathom, the theatrical distribution of The Chosen's sixth and seventh season will be handled by Amazon MGM (and as feature-length films) thanks to a huge, new deal between the show's 5&2 Studios and Amazon.

This is also why The Chosen: Last Supper will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this year before dropping on the show's app (Find out when The Chosen Season 5's free streaming release is expected here!)

Until then, the following is The Chosen Season 5's U.S. theatrical schedule:

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: March 28

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: April 4

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: April 11

Part 1-3, Episodes 1-8: April 13, 19-20

Seasons 1-4 of The Chosen are available on The Chosen's free app; Part 1 of The Chosen Season 5 arrives in theaters on March 27.