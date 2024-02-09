Here's When The Chosen Season 4's Streaming Release Will Be Announced

The team behind The Chosen addressed when Season 4 will get its official streaming release date.

First kicking off its promotional run in mid-January, The Chosen continues the story of Jesus Christ's life as the historical figure and the 12 disciples are put in the spotlight.

Season 4 is in the middle of a release in theaters in the U.S. and select other countries as many fans await more news on when it will be available to stream.

Angel Studios

The X (formerly known as Twitter) account for The Chosen confirmed the plan for Season 4's streaming release.

Replying to a fan asking about its streaming schedule, the show's official account reiterated that the announcement for the streaming release of The Chosen Season 4 will be made after the conclusion of its theatrical run.

"After the full-season run in theaters concludes, 'The Chosen' will announce the debut across streaming platforms including 'The Chosen' TV and mobile apps, broadcast and cable TV."

Looking at The Chosen Season 4's run in theaters, the last three episodes are set to hit the big screen on Thursday, February 29, with each set of episodes getting two full weeks of playtime.

Taking that into account, Episodes 6-8 should remain in theaters until March 14 (assuming they get that same two-week timeframe), meaning that would be the earliest date for them to begin streaming.

Fans should thus expect The Chosen Season 4's streaming release (on Angel Studios' website) to be announced in March. It's still unclear exactly when it'll start streaming, although a late March or April debut seems most likely to ride the hype that theatrical run has brought.

