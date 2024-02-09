Here's When The Chosen Season 4's Streaming Release Will Be Announced

By Richard Nebens Posted:
The Chosen cast, The Chosen logo

The team behind The Chosen addressed when Season 4 will get its official streaming release date.

First kicking off its promotional run in mid-January, The Chosen continues the story of Jesus Christ's life as the historical figure and the 12 disciples are put in the spotlight.

Season 4 is in the middle of a release in theaters in the U.S. and select other countries as many fans await more news on when it will be available to stream.

The Chosen Season 4 Streaming Update

The Chosen Season 4 Jesus
Angel Studios

The X (formerly known as Twitter) account for The Chosen confirmed the plan for Season 4's streaming release.

Replying to a fan asking about its streaming schedule, the show's official account reiterated that the announcement for the streaming release of The Chosen Season 4 will be made after the conclusion of its theatrical run. 

"After the full-season run in theaters concludes, 'The Chosen' will announce the debut across streaming platforms including 'The Chosen' TV and mobile apps, broadcast and cable TV."

Looking at The Chosen Season 4's run in theaters, the last three episodes are set to hit the big screen on Thursday, February 29, with each set of episodes getting two full weeks of playtime.

Taking that into account, Episodes 6-8 should remain in theaters until March 14 (assuming they get that same two-week timeframe), meaning that would be the earliest date for them to begin streaming. 

Fans should thus expect The Chosen Season 4's streaming release (on Angel Studios' website) to be announced in March. It's still unclear exactly when it'll start streaming, although a late March or April debut seems most likely to ride the hype that theatrical run has brought. 

Episodes 1-3 of The Chosen Season 4 are now playing in theaters. Follow the links below for more information:

Read more about The Chosen here:

The Chosen Season 4 Star Issues Warning for Upcoming 'Painful' Episodes

Full Cast of The Chosen Season 4 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

The Chosen Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

Deadpool 3 Trailer Gets Exciting Release Update: What Will It Show?
Marvel Reveals 1 Upcoming MCU Show Where Anthony Mackie's New Cap Will Appear
Here's When Raising Kanan Season 4's Release Is Expected to Happen
Expats Episode 5 Release Date & Remaining Schedule
Revolver Movie Plot Explained: The True Meaning of the Film

TRENDING

A Shop for Killers Season 2 Gets Worrying Update from Actor
Expats: Do They Find Gus? Here's What Happened In the Book
Farmer Wants a Wife 2024 Cast - Meet the Real People In Season 2 (Photos)
Is a New Cape Fear Movie Releasing In 2024? Tom Hardy Film Speculation Explained
Anyone But You Gets Disappointing Streaming Release Update
Tags: