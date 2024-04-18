The Chosen Season 5 Gets Exciting Announcement: When Will It Release?

The Chosen creator/director/writer Dallas Jenkins provided fans with an exciting announcement regarding the upcoming Season 5 of the historical drama.

Season 4 of The Chosen was recently released exclusively in theaters with many fans awaiting its availability on streaming. However, due to some legal issues between the show and Angel Studios, it is not currently able to be streamed.

However, fans are still looking forward to when Season 5 will be released and the story of Jonathan Roumie's Jesus Christ and his disciples will continue to build up toward the Messiah's crucifixion.

The Chosen Season 5 Begins Filming

In a recent video posted to X (formerly Twitter) by The Chosen's official account, the show's creator, writer, and director Dallas Jenkins gave fans an exciting update that filming had officially begun for Season 5.

In the video (which was posted on April 11), Jenkins explained that it was "day one" of filming and that there would be "68 days" of shooting in Utah:

"Hey there, it is day one... We are officially commencing day one of 68 days of filming here in beautiful Utah. The set is behind me, we have done our first rehearsal, and we are about to get going."

Jenkins then talked about what viewers can expect from Season 5, calling it "unbelievable" and "the best season yet."

He also explained that it will "cover Holy Week," which is the time between Palm Sunday (when Jesus entered Jerusalem) and Easter Sunday (when Jesus was resurrected):

"It is unbelievable... I do know that the scripts for Season 5 have been completed, the response we've been getting from the cast and crew has been so cool. They've been saying this is the best season yet. Season 5, as you might know, covers Holy Week. But man, it takes longer than a week to film it, I can tell you that."

The Chosen's X account also posted a photo on the following day of three of the show's stars (George H. Xanthis (who plays John, son of Zebedee), Abe Bueno-Jallad (Big James) and Noah James (Andrew)) with a clapperboard.

When Will The Chosen Season 5 Be Released?

Since filming began on April 11 and Jenkins confirmed that it will last for 68 days, that means it will wrap on June 18.

Season 4 finished filming on September 3, 2023, and then first premiered at the beginning of February 2024 in theaters (five months after filming ended).

If Season 5 follows this same release strategy, then it will likely be released in theaters sometime around November, or possibly even December.

It is important to remember, however, that, for the past two years, The Chosen has released a Christmas Special in December. It is not clear if the show will do the same again this year, but if it does happen, it may even be a little longer before Season 5 is released so the two are not in theaters at the same time.

However, if it is released in November or December, then fans should expect it to begin streaming sometime in early 2025.

