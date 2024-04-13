The Chosen Season 4 Reveals Official Streaming Release Window

Fans waiting for The Chosen Season 4 to begin streaming finally have an idea of when that release window will arrive.

Initially debuting in theaters in select countries, The Chosen Season 4 made its original run on the big screen between February 1 and March 10. It was also re-released theatrically to celebrate Easter, playing in the United States and Canada between March 28 and March 30.

However, most recently, The Chosen's Executive Vice President of Distribution and Marketing Kyle Young indicated that no decision had been made for when Season 4 would be streaming or airing on broadcast TV.

The Chosen Season 4's Official Streaming Release Window

The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins, via a video posted on the show's official X (formerly Twitter) account, addressed fan worries that Season 4 would not be available to stream for a long time, expressing hope that this will happen "sometime in the near future:"

"Now, speaking of Season 4, do I have an update for you? I’m sad to say that the legal matters that we are dealing with for Season 4 are still happening. But I will tell you that I’ve seen a few things online of people saying, 'Oh man, it could be six months,' or, 'I don’t even know if it’s going to come out this year.' That is not the case. It will be well before then. I can’t give an exact date but we are hopeful that it will be sometime in the near future."

Explaining that "it's not gonna be three months" until The Chosen begins its streaming run, he expressed how frustrated he is by how long it's taking to make this release happen:

"It’s not gonna be… Let’s just say this, how much can I say… It’s not gonna be three months, okay? It’s not gonna be that long. It will be shorter than that. I don’t know exactly how short. We are working on it actively. We are working on it everyday. I promise you that no-one is more frustrated by this than I am. No-one wants to get this more quickly to you than I do. And I know you wanna see it on streaming and we’re working on it. I promise you."

This confirmed that Season 4 will be publicly available online for all audiences within the next three months, putting its official streaming release window between late April and early July.

He concluded by celebrating how well the show's theatrical release went, noting that the first four episodes are currently making their way through "some churches and in prisons around the country." Meanwhile, other countries are now showing Season 4 in theaters as the team continues to work on its streaming release:

"In the meantime, theatrical release went great. The first four episodes have been shown, or are being shown, by some churches and in prisons around the country. And the theatrical release of the first few episodes– in fact, for some countries, it’s all eight episodes, that release is continuing all around the world. So I know if you’re in the States, it doesn’t excite you too much, but man, multiple countries, even as I speak, some certain countries are opening Season 4. So, I promise it will come to you. I promise, I promise, I promise. And as I’ve always said, it will be free as soon as we can get it to you. I promise we’re working on it every single day, so please continue to pray for that."

Currently, there is an option to watch the first four episodes of The Chosen Season 4 through the Outreach Films website after signing up for an account with the site.

However, important to remember that those signing up need to need to be in association with a church or ministry, and they are required to use the episodes for communal viewings rather than personal entertainment.

A license to watch these episodes is granted with multiple caveats. These state that admission to watch the show must be free, the show must not be edited or duplicated for use on TV or the Internet, the link cannot be shared with other ministries or organizations, and the showing must be held in the user's facility or an official extension of that facility.

As for when the series will begin streaming, it seems as though Season 4 will be on the show's official website sometime before early July, although no other specifics have been offered.

