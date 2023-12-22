Where to Watch The Chosen Season 4 - Streaming & Theater Details

Many fans are looking forward to the upcoming release of The Chosen Season 4, so here is how and where it can be watched in theaters and on streaming.

The Chosen is a historical drama that follows the everyday lives of Jesus Christ, the 12 disciples, and their close friends.

Beginning as a small, lesser-known series originally distributed by Angel Studios (now by Lionsgate), The Chosen is now one of the biggest series in the world ahead of its Season 4 premiere (which was teased to be quite emotional and painful).

How to Watch The Chosen Season 4 in Theaters

The Chosen

The Chosen recently announced that it will be premiering the entirety of Season 4 in theaters across the United States of America.

Specifically, Episodes 1-3 will be in theaters between February 1-14, 2024, Episodes 4-6 will follow from February 15-28, 2024, and the final two episodes will be shown in theaters on February 29, 2024.

It is also important to note that Season 4 will have a limited theatrical run in Latin America, the U.K., Poland, Australia, and New Zealand.

For specific dates and showtime info regarding Episodes 1-3 of The Chosen Season 4, check the links below:

For specific dates and showtime info regarding Episodes 4-6, follow these links:

And for specific dates and showtime info regarding the final two episodes (Episodes 7-8), check these links:

Can I Stream The Chosen Season 4 Online?

The Chosen

The good news for fans is that Season 4 of The Chosen will be streaming, but the bad news is that it won't be available until after its theatrical run.

However, since it will be streaming, it will be made available on thechosen.tv, the same platform that housed the other three seasons.

It is also important to mention that fans will be able to view the upcoming season on the Angel Studios app as well as The Chosen's official app.

The Hollywood Reporter did confirm recently that The Chosen Season 4 will also be released on cable TV at some point in the near future. So, for fans who would rather bypass the movie theater and streaming, Season 4 is expected to come to cable, but no release date has yet been announced.

Season 4 of The Chosen will debut in theaters on February 1, 2024.