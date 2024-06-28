Mike Rowe's Something to Stand For movie hopes to shed new light on American history as its theater showtimes and streaming release are set in stone.

Building off his The Way I Heard It podcast, Rowe's Something to Stand For brings viewers into some of the biggest moments in United States history.

The documentary takes an inside look at historical events like the American Revolution, World War II, and the Civil Rights movement as the citizens involved are put into the spotlight.

How To Watch Something to Stand For in Theaters

Mike Rowe

Mike Rowe's American history documentary Something to Stand For debuted across multiple theater chains in the United States on June 27.

The film opened in approximately 1,000 theaters only in the USA, and there are no reports outlining whether it will play in theaters worldwide following its domestic release.

Below are the links to theater websites for tickets and showtimes for Something to Stand For, which includes AMC Theaters, Atom Tickets, Fandango, and Fathom Events:

Can I Stream Something to Stand For Online?

As of writing, Something to Stand For's streaming release date has not been announced.

The film is being distributed by Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) in theaters. Therefore, it will most likely come to the company's official streaming service, TBN+, at some future date following its run in theaters.

TBN+ is an ad-supported streaming service with access to 10 live channels and over 4,000 hours of on-demand content, focusing on Christian teachings and programming.

Initial sign-up for the service is free, and there is also a premium tier priced at $5.99 USD per month for fans to access all programming available.

The financial success Something to Stand For sees in theaters should dictate both when the film begins streaming on TBN+ and which tier it will be included on.

Something to Stand For is now playing in theaters in the United States.

