Sound of Freedom Gets Online Release Date (Report)

Angel Studios' Sound of Freedom has been given an imminent digital release date online.

Since opening on July 4, Sound of Freedom became a surprise hit at the box office, with many sales being paid forward by supporters of the film's message.

According to Angel Studios' website, Sound of Freedom has sold over 15 million tickets, achieving 770% of its $2 million original goal.

After achieving great success during July and continuing through August, many wonder when they can expect to watch the film at home.

When to Watch Sound of Freedom Online

Angel Studios

Sound of Freedom will reportedly be available to purchase on digital platforms on September 15, according to WhenToStream.

To date, Sound of Freedom is one of 2023's biggest summer hits, grossing $177.6 million in North America.

When Will Sound of Freedom Stream for Free?

A recent report came out that Sound of Freedom is currently fielding offers from major streaming services for the Pay-One rights.

A Pay-One period is the time soon after playing in theaters when a film exclusively streams on a service.

Regardless of where it ultimately hits streaming, the digital release gives a better idea of when it could launch on a streamer.

Oftentimes, films will begin streaming about a month after becoming available to purchase online. However, this should be regarded as the minimum, as many movies hit streaming several months after initially being able to purchase at home.

If it were to begin streaming a month later, Sound of Freedom would hit the undecided streamer on October 15.

On a smaller scale, Angel Studios' only other theatrical film, His Only Son, is not available to stream yet. The only way to watch at home is by streaming on the studios' website after subscribing to the Angel Guild for $20/month.

Angel Studios is still promoting audience members to go see Sound of Freedom in theaters and it may never become available to stream on the company's website due to its popularity.

Sound of Freedom is currently playing in theaters.