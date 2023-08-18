Sound of Freedom Gets New Streaming Release Update (Report)

A new report shed light on the streaming status of Angel Studios' hit film, Sound of Freedom.

After grossing over $172 million in North America to date, Sound of Freedom has earned more than fellow 2023 releases The Flash, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Fast X, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (domestic).

In one of the most improbable box office runs in years, this small-budget film about child trafficking has now cracked the top 10 at the domestic box office in 2023.

Sound of Freedom Getting Shopped to Streamers

A new report by Vulture stated that Angel Studios could strike a deal with a major streaming service for the Pay-One rights to Sound of Freedom.

A Pay-One period is the time when a film exclusively streams on a service first after playing in theaters.

Angel Studios is in negotiations with both subscription services and ad-supported streamers according to the report.

One source told Vulture, “It’s anticipated to sell for eight figures to an SVOD (subscription video on demand), which is rare and the type of payday typically reserved for blockbuster theatricals."

Another source said that there's a chance Sound of Freedom doesn't reach the price of a high-earning blockbuster, but it could still earn $10 million or more from a streamer.

The report also indicated that it's looking more than likely that the film will end up on a major SVOD or AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) streamer.

Where Will Sound of Freedom Stream?

Some of the top streaming services that could be in the mix for Sound of Freedom are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Max, Paramount+, and Peacock.

The Disney+ omission is due to the fact that the company previously owned the rights to the film under 20th Century Studios before selling the distribution rights to Angel Studios.

Due to the popularity of Sound of Freedom, it looks like the film will (at least initially) be bypassing the official Angel Studios streaming service, which is free to watch.

The highest bidder will likely win, but Peacock could be the most likely. The Chosen, an Angel Studios film that centers on the events during Jesus Christ's ministry years, is already on NBCUniversal's streamer.

It will be fascinating to see where this film ends up streaming, as the Vulture report mentioned this is a controversial film "among audiences with more liberal tendencies," and some companies may be skeptical to promote Sound of Freedom.

Sound of Freedom is currently playing in theaters.