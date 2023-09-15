Sound of Freedom Gets Disappointing Online Release Update

Although Sound of Freedom previously received an online release date, a new confirmation revealed that it actually will not happen anytime soon.

Sound of Freedom's strong box office performance made fans curious about what makes the movie so special, leaving everyone to wonder when it would be available online.

In August 2023, a listing revealed that Sound of Freedom was supposed to be released online today, September 15.

When Will Sound of Freedom Premiere Online?

Angel Studios

Per WhenToStream, Sound of Freedom's digital online release date listing on Redbox has been changed from September 15 to "Coming Soon," indicating a delay to later in Fall 2023.

It remains to be seen when Angel Studios will decide to release the film online.

Sound of Freedom made its debut in theaters on July 4. Directed by Alejandro Monteverde, the film is based on the real-life story of a former government agent who rescued children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

Why Sound of Freedom's Online Release is Delayed

Sound of Freedom's remarkable performance at the box office might be the main reason why the film's digital release has been delayed.

As of writing, Sound of Freedom (via Box Office Moj) has a worldwide gross of $210.5 million, and the fact that the movie is still playing in theaters means that its total will eventually increase.

It's possible that Angel Studios decided to prolong Sound of Freedom's exclusive time in theaters to earn more money at the box office.

Interestingly, Sound of Freedom's theatrical run just started in some international territories.

According to Dexerto, the movie premiered in cinemas in August 2023 in countries, such as South Africa, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, and New Zealand.

Sound of Freedom was also released in UK and Ireland theaters on September 1, and it will soon premiere in the Philippines on Wednesday, September 20.

That said, this online release date delay benefits the moviegoers who want to experience the film on the big screen.

Sound of Freedom is still playing in theaters.