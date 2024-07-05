Fans are eager to know where they can watch Sound of Hope in theaters and when the faith-based film will be available on streaming.

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot tells the real-world story of Donna & Reverend Martin of Possum Trot, Texas, as they lead an effort in their church to adopt foster children left behind by society.

The movie comes from Angel Studios, known for its faith-based theatrical fare and the studio behind last year's surprise box office hit, Sound of Freedom.

How To Watch Sound of Hope in Theaters

Those looking to take in Sound of Hope at their local theater can likely do so.

The movie was released in the United States and Canada on July 4, starting what could be a long run on cinema screens across North America.

Fans can purchase tickets through the Angel Studios site, directly from theater chains, or through third-party ticket sellers like Atom Tickets or Fandango.

Below is a list of ticketing links for Sound of Hope:

Sound of Hope is also the latest Angel Studios film to use its Pay it Forward scheme. This allows fans to pay for other people's tickets or claim already-purchased tickets online.

Can I Stream Sound of Hope Online?

At the time of its theatrical release, Sound of Hope's streaming release remains a question.

As of writing, the movie does not have an official streaming date, but it has been hinted at how long the movie will at least remain in theaters.

According to a statement written on Angel Studios official website, the "duration of its stay in theaters may vary," citing "weekly ticket sales" as the main metric used to dictate just how long it will stay on the big screen:

"'Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot' will be in theaters as long as there is demand. The duration of its stay in theaters may vary.

Its extension and potential expansion to more theaters will rely on weekly ticket sales. By Paying It Forward and helping others access tickets, you can help extend the duration of 'Possum Trot's' stay in theaters."

This Pay it Forward system was the primary reason last summer's Sound of Freedom stayed in theaters for such an extended period. The film remained on the big screen after its July 4 release for several months and was pulled from screens in mid-to-late September in many cases.

While it is unknown if Sound of Hope will have the same viral success, at least fans know what the movie's most extended theatrical window could look like.

When the film does eventually come to streaming it will likely be on Angel Studios' streaming service.

For reference, Sound of Freedom started streaming on the Angel Studios app for Angel Guild members on October 13, 2023 (roughly three months after its July 2023 theatrical release). Therefore, it seems likely Sound of Hope will start streaming around October 2024.

Sound of Hope is playing in theaters across North America.

