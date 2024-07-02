The streaming release date for IF has been announced, giving audiences a glimpse of when it will be available on Paramount+.

Created by John Krasinski and released in theaters on May 17, IF tells the story of a young girl, played by Cailey Fleming, who partners with her neighbor, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, to find new homes for forgotten imaginary friends or IFs.

IF came to digital and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms on June 18, creating a 32-day gap after its theatrical release.

IF

MGM+ announced that IF will make its television premiere on July 12th at 8 p.m. ET.

This announcement hints that the movie will likely become available for streaming on both Paramount+ and MGM+ at the same time. This synchronized release strategy is becoming increasingly common as studios look to maximize viewership across multiple platforms.

If (no pun intended) this does become IF's official streaming release date, it will be 56 days after opening in theaters.

Despite a middling box office performance ($184.5 worldwide), this streaming release date would be extended beyond other similar Paramount animated movies:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - 46 days

- 46 days Scream VI - 50 days

- 50 days Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - 46 days

- 46 days Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - 46 days

46 days Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning - 197 days

197 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - 48 days

48 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - 46 days

However, this should not be seen as a major schematic change for Paramount as the studio will likely continue to release films on streaming 40-50 days after opening.

Will There Be an IF 2?

Warning - The rest of this article contains some spoilers for IF.

The ending of John Krasinski's IF left the door open for a potential sequel. The family-friendly story follows Bea (Fleming) and her neighbor Cal (Reynolds) as they reconnect lost imaginary friends with their human companions.

The issue is, there are no official updates about a second installment and its reviews weren't strong, earning a subpar 49% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the film's conclusion, revealing Cal's true identity and Bea's return home, hints at further adventures in the colorful realm of IFs, potentially exploring new characters and deeper storylines.

It's also possible that IF becomes a major hit with kids at home, benefiting from repeat viewing possibly on Paramount+. This could lead to a straight-to-streaming sequel or possible spin-off series including many of its characters.

IF is currently available to purchase digitally online.