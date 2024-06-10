The streaming release date for IF was revealed, offering audiences an idea of when it could arrive on Paramount+.

Developed by John Krasinski and released in theaters on May 17, IF follows a young girl (Cailey Fleming) who teams up with a neighbor (Ryan Reynolds) to rehome forgotten imaginary friends or IFs.

Paramount Pictures

As reported by When to Stream, IF will be released on digital and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms (including YouTube, Amazon, etc.) beginning on Tuesday, June 18.

This marks a 32-day gap between the PG-rated comedy fantasy's release date and its May 17 theatrical debut, similar to other recent Paramount films.

For instance, 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also hit digital and VOD marketplaces 32 days after premiering in theaters.

The same can be said for 2023's PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which also had a 32-day window between its arrival in theaters and its availability for online purchase.

However, 32 days is far from the shortest window as only 10 days separated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Amongst Thieves' theatrical release and digital purchase date.

When Will IF Stream on Paramount+?

Based on the studio's track record, films tend to arrive on Paramount+ roughly 46 days after first hitting theaters.

The following list shows how many days have separated recent Paramount films from their theatrical debuts and Paramount+ premieres:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - 46 days

- 46 days Scream VI - 50 days

- 50 days Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - 46 days

- 46 days Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - 46 days

46 days Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning - 197 days

197 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - 48 days

48 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - 46 days

Since IF follows the same release timeline as Transformers and PAW Patrol, the film will likely begin streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday, July 2, 46 days after its May 17 theatrically debut.

Audiences should expect Paramount to confirm the movie's streaming service release date in the coming weeks.

IF will be available for online purchase on Tuesday, June 18.

