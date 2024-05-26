IF Movie Streaming: When Will It Release Online?

IF is quickly making its run through theaters, leaving fans wondering when it will be released online and start its streaming run.

Developed by star actor/director John Krasinski and featuring Ryan Reynolds (amongst a huge cast), IF tells the story of a young girl who can see imaginary friends. Following this realization, she hopes to reunite those friends with the kids they watched over.

IF initially made its debut in theaters on May 17, allowing Krasinski and Reynolds to kick off the Summer 2024 movie slate with a family-friendly PG-rated comedy/fantasy adventure.

When Will IF Be Released Online?

Following IF's release in theaters on May 17, viewers are looking ahead to when the film will be available to rent and purchase online.

With IF being released by Paramount, it is certain to move on to Paramount+ for its eventual streaming destination after it is first released online.

Below are a few of Paramount's most recent theatrical releases along with their online release timeframes and their debut dates on Paramount+. These films are comparable to If due to their nature as bigger-budget, family-friendly films:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Amongst Thieves Theatrical: March 31, 2023 Digital: April 9 (10 days after theatrical) Streaming: May 16, 2023 (46 days after theatrical)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Theatrical: June 9, 2023 Digital: July 11, 2023 (32 days after theatrical) Streaming: July 25, 2023 (46 days after theatrical)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Theatrical: August 2, 2023 Digital: September 1, 2023 (30 days) Streaming: September 19, 2023 (48 days after theatrical)

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Theatrical: September 29, 2023 Digital: October 31 (32 days after theatrical) Streaming: November 14 (46 days after theatrical)



Based on those numbers IF is almost guaranteed to find its way to online marketplaces between 30 and 32 days after its release. Should that come on a Tuesday, the way most of the previously mentioned movies did, that online release date will be on Tuesday, June 16. So, fans should expect If to be available for purchase on digital storefronts (ie YouTube, Fandango at Home, Microsoft Store) by the end of June.

When Will IF Begin Streaming on Paramount+?

Based on the numbers above, Paramount has consistently brought its films' streaming debuts for Paramount+ right around that 46-day mark after first hitting theaters.

Below are a few of the company's biggest films' timeframes for debuting on the streaming platform, which include a couple of big exceptions:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - 46 days

- 46 days Scream VI - 50 days

- 50 days Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - 46 days

- 46 days Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - 46 days

46 days Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning - 197 days

197 days Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - 48 days

48 days PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - 46 days

Outside of Scream VI and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Paramount's films consistently begin streaming 46 days after their theatrical premiere dates.

Assuming this also happens for IF, which is most likely, its Paramount+ debut date would be set for July 2.

Considering the new film has only made just over $100 million globally in nine days (per Box Office Mojo), it likely will not have the legs or the popularity to justify extending its run on the big screen.

IF is now playing in theaters.

