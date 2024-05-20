Yes, Ryan Reynolds' New Kids' Movie IF Includes 1 Clever R-Rated Deadpool Reference

Ryan Reynolds’ latest movie, IF, had a surprise Deadpool reference for eagle-eyed fans.

The movie follows Cailey Fleming's Bea, a young girl who can see Imaginary Friends (or IFs) in real life. Before she realizes it, she’s on a journey to help these lost companions find a new purpose.

The movie is directed by John Krasinski and also stars Ryan Reynolds and countless other major Hollywood stars. Additionally, if the credits are to be believed, it even includes Brad Pitt.

A Hidden Deadpool Easter Egg In IF

Fans paying attention to the credits for IF might have noticed a funny Deadpool gag hiding in the credits of John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds' latest film.

As part of the names listed for everyone involved with the project, Brad Pitt was credited for the role of Keith.

What makes this hilarious is that not only does Keith not say a single word for the entire movie, but he's also never seen. Instead, he's always an invisible obstacle (theoretically) lying on the floor.

Throughout the movie, Ryan Reynolds' Cal trips over him several times, and at the very end of the film, so does Krasinski's character.

What gives this joke another layer of meaning is how Brad Pitt also briefly appeared as another invisible character in Deadpool 2, where he played Vanisher. The hero was briefly a member of Deadpool's X-Force before falling into power lines, electrocuting him to death in R-rated fashion and giving Pitt his reported eight frames of screentime.

Marvel

[ Brad Pitt Reveals Why He Agreed to Deadpool 2 Cameo ]

Could the Running Brad Pitt Joke Continue in Deadpool 3?

Everyone loves a good running joke, and clearly, so does Ryan Reynolds.

Given that Deadpool and Wolverine is right around the corner, and a reference to Brad Pitt's invisible cameos was given in IF, it's hard to imagine that Reynolds' first MCU movie won't mention Vanisher in some way.

After all, X-Force members Shatterstar and Peter, who also previously died, are seen alive and well in trailers for the third installment. It would be the perfect joke if Wade Wilson and Wolverine somehow managed to bring Brad Pitt’s Vanisher to the MCU without paying the actor a dime.

Hopefully, Brad Pitt can one day get a significant role in the MCU. Until then, audiences might have to be content with his unseen antics.

IF is now playing in theaters worldwide, and Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26

