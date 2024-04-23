Fans were recently treated to a new trailer for the upcoming Deadpool 3 film, and the footage included a surprise cameo of Alioth from the Loki Disney+ series.

Those who viewed both seasons of Loki will remember that Alioth was the time monster who wreaked havoc in The Void (a realm at the End of Time).

Alioth was last seen in the Season 2 finale of Loki when Ravonna Renslayer came face to face with the creature.

Alioth's Appearance in the Deadpool 3 Trailer

Loki's Alioth made a brief cameo appearance in the newest trailer for Deadpool 3 (as shared on YouTube by Marvel Entertainment), formally titled Deadpool & Wolverine.

The first time in the footage that the purple smoke monster showed up was in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot.

Marvel Studios

What first appeared as just a normal, fast-moving cloud quickly began emitting purple flashes of light. Finally, a head, eyes, and mouth appeared, confirming that Alioth was in the frame.

However, that was not the only time that Alioth appeared in the new Deadpool 3 trailer.

Closer to the end of it, Deadpool and Wolverine are shown running and jumping into a portal (a portal similar to the kind Doctor Strange and Wong can conjure).

Marvel Studios

Behind the portal in the background of the shot, Alioth can be seen once more, with its purple lightning still shooting throughout the cloud.

In this shot, it appears that Deadpool and Wolverine are trying to escape The Void, where Alioth resides.

This is not the first time Alioth was seen in Deadpool 3 footage. The character made an even smaller cameo appearance in the first trailer released for the film but was not shown in full.

Marvel Studios

In that first trailer, purple smoke could be seen grabbing and carrying away a TVA agent inside the Void.

How Will Alioth Factor Into Deadpool 3?

Marvel Studios

The events and locations of Loki will undoubtedly play a major role in Deadpool 3, but it is unclear how much.

Based on the trailers, Deadpool and Wolverine will be trapped in the Void at some point in the movie.

Since Alioth appeared in three different shots throughout the two trailers, many might think that the creature will have a lot of screen time in the film.

Since the film has not been released yet, it is impossible to know just how much Alioth and the Void will be in it, but it likely won't be for an extremely long time.

Marvel Studios probably included Alioth and the Void in the trailers in the capacity it did to raise audience anticipation for the film and prove that it will connect to other MCU projects.

It is important to note that Renslayer could also appear in the film alongside Alioth since the two were teased to be in the Void together at the end of Loki Season 2, but it has not been confirmed whether she will play a role.

Most likely, Deadpool and Wolverine will be trapped in the Void for some (probably small) portion of the movie, where they will inevitably have to face off against Alioth.

Seeing as how they escape through a portal in the trailer, they likely won't defeat the creature, leaving even more questions as to when fans will get to see Alioth again.

Deadpool 3 will be released in theaters on July 26.

