Speculation is running amock after Taylor Swift dropped a possible Deadpool & Wolverine Easter egg in one of her new songs.

Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), was released on April 19, marking her 11th album in her star-studded career.

No stranger to movies, Swift released The Eras Tour in theaters and it went on to earn $261.7 million, a record for any concert film.

Aside from her own productions, rumors have even swirling for months that she could make a cameo in Deadpool 3 as the Dazzler.

Now more than ever after releasing her latest album, Swift may appear in the upcoming MCU project.

Did Taylor Swift Confirm She's the Dazzler?

Taylor Swift

In the closing line of the final track on The Tortured Poets Department's standard edition, titled "Clara Bow," Taylor Swift declares, "The future's bright, dazzling."

This choice of the word "dazzling" has sparked speculation that Swift might be hinting at a possible role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

If she were to appear, it could be as herself or possibly the Dazzler, a mutant who can transform sound waves into different types of light.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy was asked about Swift potentially playing Dazzler in the film but declined to comment on the rumors, stating that he's "no dummy:"

"'No comment' because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy."

Star Ryan Reynolds also addressed the rumors about Swift by adopting a similarly cautious stance to Levy, suggesting fans will need to wait for confirmation as all of the "spoilers will be revealed on July 26:"

"Yeah, I’ve heard that one. I love it (the gossip). I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26."

Swift is known for incorporating Easter eggs into her songs, which are often hidden references or clues that fans can interpret to uncover additional meanings, personal connections, and hints about her life and relationships.

So it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for the artist to tease an upcoming cameo in would could be the biggest movie of 2024.

Will Taylor Swift Appear in Deadpool 3?

It's hard to imagine Taylor Swift becoming even more relevant, but that's exactly what will happen if she's a mutant in the MCU.

If 2023 taught Hollywood or NFL executives anything, it's that anything Swift does, it's a great idea to be involved because it never fails.

If word gets out that Swift appears in Deadpool 3 (similar to the 2021 Harry Styles cameo in Eternals) even more fans will surely flock to theaters in order to get a glimpse of the pop star in the MCU.

How could Swift fit into Deadpool & Wolverine?

The rumors about Swift as Dazzler seem plausible due to the ironic resemblance between the superstar and the Marvel character, both physically and professionally.

They share similar features such as being tall (5'9" for Dazzler, 5'11" for Swift), having blue eyes and blond hair, and experiencing various changes in aesthetics over the years.

Additionally, both have a wide fan base and are known for turning their performances into spectacles.

Specifically, Swift's song "Never Grow Up" mirrors the known lyrics of Dazzler's "A Little Girl's Dream," drawing a deeper connection between the two.

If she does appear, fans should expect nothing more than a cameo. As Swift is personal friends with Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, the hypothetical scene could have been shot very briefly.

Deadpool & Wolverine slices into theaters on July 26.

