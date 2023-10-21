Deadpool 3 Director Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift Cameo Rumors

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy responded to rumors that pop star Taylor Swift will join the MCU in next year's mutant blockbuster.

Rumors have been flying that Swift may appear in Deadpool 3 as the sound-powered singer mutant Dazzler. These mumblings were only furthered after the pop sensation attended a Chiefs NFL game with Levy and the movie's stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

This isn't the first time talk of Swift playing Dazzer surfaced, as she was once speculated to appear in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse after the singer appeared in a photo with the movie's writer and leading cast.

Taylor Swift

During an interview with The Wrap, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy was asked about the potential for Taylor Swift to join the threequel as the mutant Dazzler.

Speaking on the Swifties calling for the singer to play the X-Men hero, the director explained how her fans "sure are loud.” But alas, Levy offered a "no comment" response to the rumors due to its link to two popular topics, Swift and the MCU:

"‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy."

Leaving off on a cryptic note, Levy added how fans are "going to have to wait and see” whether the singer will appear in the Ryan Reynolds-led blockbuster.

Deadpool 3 has been teased to include some major cameos, with several iconic Fox X-Men heroes expected to return and Jennifer Garner reportedly reprising her role as Elektra from Ben Affleck's Daredevil (2003).

Will Taylor Swift Actually Appear in Deadpool 3?

Marvel Studios

Taylor Swift hanging out in public with the three most important men making Deadpool 3 may indicate her involvement in the production, but things might not be exactly as they seem on that front.

Swift has been friends with Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, who was also present at the Chiefs game since 2015, and the singer's reported current boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, actually plays for the aforementioned NFL team.

There's a chance Swift may simply have been attending the Chiefs game to support her boyfriend and just happened to find herself tagging along with the Deadpool 3 cast and director through her connection to Lively.

Although Shawn Levy's refusal to confirm nor deny whether Swift will appear in Deadpool 3 with a cryptic "no comment" does add some fuel to the fire, suggesting the notion may well be on the table.

Having the singer appear as Dazzler, even as a cameo, would certainly boost the box office for Deadpool 3, as the record-breaking success of her new Eras Tour concert movie proves how the Swifties will turn out to theaters to support her.

Perhaps Swift could even write an original song for Deadpool 3, one which she could even sing as Dazzler in the MCU blockbuster.

While the singing mutant may be a rather obscure one, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is a big fan of the X-Men hero, and Swift has been a popular fan cast to deliver her live-action debut for many years now.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.