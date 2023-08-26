Ahead is a list of seven different classic X-Men actors who could reprise their role for Deadpool 3.

One of the biggest pieces of information that fans know about Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film is how it'll be bringing back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Jackman's Logan won't be the only Mutant appearing in Deadpool's next adventure; joining him will be Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna's Yukio, and Stefan Kapicic's Colossus. Oddly enough, Jennifer Gardner's Elektra is also making a long-awaited return.

But, with the movie set to focus on some Multiversal shenanigans, who else might show up from past projects?

7 X-Men Actors Who Could Return for Deadpool 3

1.) Patrick Stewart — Professor X

Marvel

Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is so iconic that it’s hard to tell if he’ll ever stop playing the character—provided he physically can. While he may have died the last time audiences saw him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Deadpool 3 will almost certainly focus entirely on another reality.

In a previous interview, the actor let it slip that “he’s been told to standby” by Marvel, teasing the chance that he could be in line for a Deadpool 3 role.

Hopefully, this version of the iconic mutant will be in a far better place than the one that audiences witnessed in Logan. It would also be great if he had some classic X-Men at his side, unlike his Illuminati counterpart.

2.) Ian McKellen — Magneto

Marvel

With Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier getting the chance to return to his iconic role multiple times, it’s only fair that Ian McKellen’s Magneto is shown the same curtsey.

Stewart might have accidentally tattled on McKellen’s master of magnetism, spoiling that the two of them “had plans” with Marvel.

It’s been a long while since fans have gotten to see not only McKellen’s Magneto, but the character as a whole. Perhaps if he shows up in Deadpool 3, Marvel Studios can find a way to loop in Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Marvel could also choose to have Magneto at his full power, potentially having won the fight against the humans. Perhaps he’ll be a key antagonist that Deadpool and Wolverine need to take down.

3.) Halle Barry — Storm

Marvel

If Deadpool 3 is to bring back any of the original X-Men mutants, Halle Barry’s Storm is an obvious choice.

If Wade Wilson and Wolverine run into any version of the X-Men group across the Multiverse, Storm and her powers of weather manipulation will likely be there. She could prove an immediate ally to Wolverine, as the two usually get along.

A recent social media post from the actress clearly hints that she’s set to return to the role of Storm sooner rather than later. After all, the short white-haired look isn’t the actresses’ usual style.

4.) James Marsden - Cyclops

Marvel

James Marsden was last seen as Cyclops briefly in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Nearly a decade later, and he’s one of the top choices for who fans want to see return to the Marvel fray next.

Cyclops and Wolverine do tend to have a rivalry constantly going on. This could lead to Deadpool 3’s hypothetical version of the mutant being one of the first to voice his mistrust of the main Variants of Deadpool and Wolvey.

Marsden did recently voice how he "[misses the role] dearly" and would "love to explore” more of the character.

5.) Famke Janssen — Jean Grey

Marvel

Jean Grey is a core part of the X-Men; however, many felt that Famke Janssen’s character was completely fumbled by the time she died in X-Men: The Last Stand. Sophie Turner’s take on the hero didn't do much better.

An appearance in Deadpool 3, alongside other classic X-Men heroes, would be a perfect way to give Jean some much-needed respect.

Whatever her story might include, one would have to hope that they stay as far away from the Phoenix Force as they can.

6.) Evan Peters - Peter Maximoff

Marvel

Fans have wanted to see Evan Peters’ Quicksilver return to the MCU ever since WandaVision was part of the water cooler conversation. Sadly, the Disney+ series failed audiences in that regard—but Deadpool 3 could easily make it up to everyone.

While his role probably wouldn’t make it over to the MCU film time, many might get a kick out of seeing Peter’s’ speedster kick ass one last time.

The actor previously admitted that “[he’d] be in another Marvel movie,” so Peters hasn’t closed the door to more comic book shenanigans yet.

7.) Dafne Keen — X-23

Marvel

While Dafne Keen’s X-23 is not a part of the core X-Men team as previously seen in past movies, her relationship with Wolverine in Logan practically begs for the hero to return in some capacity.

At this point, the actress is notably older, which could bring forth a different dynamic between X-23 and Logan.

If she did appear in Deadpool 3, it would almost certainly be a new Variant of the character. Ryan Reynolds previously stated that they plan to completely avoid messing with the events of Logan—though, who knows if he was being sarcastic or not.

Deadpool 3 was formerly set to release on May 3, 2024, but it was recently removed from Disney's release schedule. The film will likely be delayed thanks to the ongoing WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes.