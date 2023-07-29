Deadpool 3's Main Villain: 8 Predictions of Who It Will Be

With Deadpool 3 set to release next summer, fans are still wondering who might be the film's villain.

Audiences are stoked for Deadpool 3.

Not only will Ryan Reynolds' titular hero be returning to the screen, but so will Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. He's even going to be sporting a bright yellow and blue, comic-accurate outfit, as seen in set photos.

While it's plenty exciting to think about those two bickering with each other, one would think that the two will be going up against some sort of antagonist force. But who?

Possible Villains for Deadpool 3

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch

Yes, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch was the villain for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—but that movie set her up to be a baddie in another timeline as well.

Remember Earth-838's Wanda? Perhaps the whole ordeal fractured her mind, causing the Scarlet Witch to continue to go off the rails.

This could result in an extremely messed up timeline for all everyone on her Earth, especially given her reality-warping powers.

Maybe after escaping the TVA, who will almost certainly detain him at some point in the movie, Deadpool stumbles into this collapsing reality. This could even be where Wade Wilson properly teams up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

There's one problem, though: how in the world would the good guys be able to win?

Ian McKellen's Magneto

Given the many rumors about all the returning mutants from the original X-Men films, making Ian McKellen's Magneto the villain would make perfect sense.

He could possibly be leading a timeline where mutants have "won" and become the predominant force on the planet. This dystopian reality would also be a great way to bring in all of those older supporting X-Men characters.

If Deadpool 3 still chose to involve Wanda somehow, this would be Marvel's chance to explore their father-daughter dynamic that the MCU could never touch upon before.

Michael Fassbender's Magneto

If Marvel Studios decides not to go with Ian McKellen's Magneto, why not choose the next best thing: Michael Fassbender?

Fassbender's portrayal of the mutant has always been revered as one of the best elements of Fox's later X-Men movies. Placing him in some alternate timeline where he has gone to extremes to protect mutantkind sounds like something audiences would absolutely love to see.

Sadly, there's hardly been any talk about any of the First Class era cast returning for Deadpool 3, which doesn't bode well for Fassbender's chances.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Evil Doctor Strange Variant

Similar to how Multiverse of Madness set up the Scarlet Witch as a Multiversal threat, the same was done for Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

The Illuminati seemed convinced that Doctor Strange is a blight on the Multiverse. Why not show audiences this in Deadpool 3 and have some version of the former Sorcerer Supreme completely wipe out and destroy Fox's timelines?

This also perfectly paves the way for Doctor Strange 3 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Though, much like Scarlet Witch, it's hard to see how Deadpool or Wolverine would be able to truly go up against Stephen Strange and win.

Jonathan Majors' Kang Variant

One possibility that has likely come to everyone's mind once or twice is Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

The Multiverse is Kang's plaything, so with Deadpool 3 so involved in those concepts, it might feel strange to leave Kang out altogether.

At the same time, given the actor's legal troubles, if the character had a role in the upcoming threequel, word of it would almost certainly have already made its way out to the public.

At the very least, though, and depending on how Majors' issues work themselves out, perhaps fans should probably expect a post-credits cameo at the very least.

Emma Corrin's Mystery Marvel Character

Emma Corrin joined Deadpool 3 back in February, and no details on their character were revealed except for that they play a villain. But are they the key antagonist?

Many fans thought they'd end up being the physical embodiment of the X-Men's training room, aka Danger. Sadly, that theory was debunked by Deadline's Justin Kroll.

Another possibility for Corrin would be Lady Deadpool. Seeing as this is the Multiverse, it would be hard to believe that Ryan Reynolds wouldn't want to have his hero meet other versions of himself.

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Variant

A huge part of Deadpool 3 centers around the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. But what's better than one Wolvie? Two!

While one of these Wolverines would be the heroic, classic type, another could be a twisted, darker version of himself who learned all the wrong lessons while traveling the rocky road that was his life.

Or, maybe the single Logan that audiences are following along with for the whole movie ends up becoming the bad guy by the end. But why?

Many fans are confident that timelines will die within the course of the film—so, potential incursions. Wolverine could end up trying his hardest to save an already doomed timeline, even if it might cost Deadpool's life or any number of other realities.

Ryan Reynolds Himself

It seems relentlessly clear that Deadpool 3 will be extremely meta. With that in mind, what if the villain is Ryan Reynolds himself?

Ever since the 20th Century Fox logo showed up on set, fans dug their heels in and became convinced that the project was some adaptation of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe.

The third film could see Wade Wilson going around to various timelines erasing stories Wade feels dropped the ball (ala, most of the Fox Universe films for fans). In doing this, perhaps the meta element continues to multiply until the Merc With A Mouth is forced up against Reynolds—who is a producer on the film and obviously the man behind Deadpool's live-action existence.

Can Deadpool's caretaker reign in his own golden boy?

Deadpool 3 is currently slated to hit theaters on May 4, 2024.