For some time, rumors have been making the rounds that Taylor Swift could be appearing as Dazzler in Deadpool 3.

Given Dazzler's powers, "Superstar" status in the Marvel Comics universe, Swift's real-life connections with the movie behind-the-scenes, and even just how similar Swift and Dazzler look, it is not too far-fetched to consider this casting a possibility.

But just how likely is it?

Who Is Dazzler in Marvel Comics?

Marvel

Dazzler, also known as Alison Blaire, is a "mutant with the ability to convert sonic vibrations into various forms of light," according to the Marvel Encyclopedia.

Don't be fooled, though — it's not just simple "Daylight" she can create. Dazzler has the ability to turn music into intense, potentially even "blinding," light.

Essentially, Dazzler is a walking, singing disco ball (a "Mirrorball," so to speak), if disco balls could exude enough reflective light to potentially hypnotize a person, emit "high impact photon blasts," and create force fields.

Dazzler was created by Tom DeFalco, John Romita, Jr., and Roger Stern, making her first appearance in 1979's Uncanny X-Men Vol 1, Issue 130. She sometimes will appear on roller skates, just adding to her disco "Style."

Ali Blaire is a known music sensation in the Marvel Comics universe. "Long Story Short," she used her mutant abilities to add extravagant light shows to her concerts, which helped propel her to fame.

She joined the X-Men after her mutant status was exposed since her singing career was impacted by people's anti-mutant tendencies (anti-mutant behavior and the experience of mutants in the Marvel universe are often used as metaphors for racism, homophobia, and other forms of prejudice).

Over time, she has regained a fanbase, changed her look several times (comparing her current aesthetic to the punk vibe of her 2014 appearance is akin to comparing Taylor Swift's aesthetic during the "Lover" era to that of "Reputation"), and been on several different teams.

She also is the mother of Shatterstar, who made a brief appearance in Deadpool 2.

Evidence For Taylor Swift Playing Dazzler in Deadpool 3

In all honesty, when the rumors about Taylor Swift playing Dazzler in Deadpool 3 first cropped up, they may have seemed a bit far-fetched — like they were pulled from someone's "Wildest Dreams," so to speak.

Even before the Deadpool 3 rumor, there were fan conversations about Swift appearing as Alison Blaire in 2016's Dark Phoenix.

Then, the Deadpool 3 rumor started spreading. Almost immediately, various scoopers vehemently denied the story.

However, Erik Davis of Fandango revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has a particular soft spot for Dazzler as a character.

In early October, fans pointed out that Swift was at the same Chiefs vs. Jets football game as Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who were joined by Deadpool franchise director Shawn Levy.

The first official statement about these rumors came from Levy, who pointedly gave "no comment," since it is a "double whammy" of Taylor Swift secrets and MCU secrets.

He did play coy, though, saying that fans will "have to wait and see." Just days later, Swift and Levy were spotted together in New York City. Reynolds responded similarly to the rumors a few weeks later, saying that he has "heard that one" and that "every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26."

Another piece that is worth considering is Swift's close relationship with Blake Lively, who is married to Reynolds.

Plus, there is also the fact that Disney just announced that Disney+ is going to be the only place to stream the filmed version of Swift's The Eras Tour.

Why Would Taylor Swift Play Dazzler?

If Taylor Swift were to appear as any Marvel character, Dazzler would be the perfect fit.

For one, Swift and Dazzler look incredibly similar physically. Both can be described as an almost 6" singer with blue eyes and blond hair who goes through several aesthetics over many years, has a wide fan base, and turns her concerts into full-on spectacles.

Beyond that, both Swift and Dazzler have songs about growing up too fast, with Swift's "Never Grow Up" and one of the only Dazzler songs to see an actual title and on-page lyrics, "A Little Girl's Dream."

In fact, the known lyrics to "A Little Girl's Dream" are fairly similar to Swift's "Never Grow Up:"

"A Little Girl's Dream" — "A little girl on sunlit lawn dreams of the day when she will be grown

She thinks her daddy and mommy will always be there, long as they are, she hasn't a care

But then she grows up, all too soon, she grows up and the light of the moon

Tells her that things aren't going to be the way they are in poetry

And all's that she's left with are a little girl's dreams" "Never Grow Up" — "Take pictures in your mind of your childhood room

Memorize what it sounded like when your dad gets home

Remember the footsteps, remember the words said

And all your little brother's favorite songs

I just realized everything I have is someday gonna be gone"

All of this is to say that if this casting rumor is true, it would certainly fit like a well-worn "Cardigan."

Dazzler's Connections With Deadpool

With it established that there is some ground for the Taylor Swift might be playing Dazzler in Deadpool 3 rumors, fans may be wondering why Dazzler would appear in this movie specifically.

It would be easy to assume that the disco-mutant would have little to do with Deadpool's "Vigilante Shit." Yes, for the most part, the two characters themselves are fairly disconnected.

The most likely connection would be through Dazzler's son, Shatterstar, as he did actually appear in Deadpool 2. Assuming his parentage is the same as his comics counterpart's, Dazzler making an appearance is not entirely off the table.

There is another possibility for a connection, but that will entirely depend on what the plot of Deadpool 3 actually is — something fans will not necessarily know until at least its first trailer.

Levy confirmed that there will be connections to the Fox Marvel Universe in Deadpool 3. Until recent slow developments and teases in the MCU, the Fox Marvel Universe was the only live action Marvel franchise to feature mutants.

So, theoretically, Dazzler could exist in that universe, and if she were to exist anywhere, that would be a likely candidate.

However, that would mean introducing a brand new character into a universe that very well might be destroyed by the end of the movie. Granted, Deadpool 2 did kill off an entire team only minutes after being introduced, so it's always possible.

(Regardless, how ironic would it be for someone with a song called "Superman" to appear in a Marvel movie?)

To quote Ryan Reynolds himself, "every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26" when Deadpool 3 hits theaters.