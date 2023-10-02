A new video revived the theory that megastar musician Taylor Swift is set to make her MCU debut in Deadpool 3.

In the midst of her record-setting Eras tour, Swift remains entrenched in headlines thanks to her budding relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, the MCU looks to push its Multiverse Saga slate forward in the near future with production on Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy and featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their MCU debuts

Taylor Swift Seen With Deadpool 3 Stars

The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Grammy-winner Taylor Swift walking into MetLife Stadium for a game between the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

Notably, Swift was joined by Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman along with the film's director, Shawn Levy, sparking theories that she’s going to appear in the threequel.

Additionally, Levy shared a selfie alongside Jackman and Reynolds to his Instagram Story, celebrating their night out together at the Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday:

Instagram

After this video went live, fans shared their reactions and theories about the grouping online.

The video can be seen below:

epicfailfez is convinced that Swift will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe after seeing her with the Deadpool 3 trio:

“I’m sure Taylor Swift is in ‘deadpool 3.’ The cast are with her and the director of ‘DP3’ lol”

SiakamSpinV2 predicted that a Taylor Swift appearance in Deadpool 3 would “add a solid [$]100 [million]” to the film’s box office total:

“Taylor Swift ‘Deadpool’ cameo would be hilarious but also add a solid 100m to the box office”

ZimCaster immediately jumped on board the same train as other fans, convinced that Swift would join the MCU soon:

“T-Swift there with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds… TAYLOR SWIFT IN ‘DEADPOOL 3?!?’”

sgtMIKE2 shared an opinion that Deadpool 3 could be an even bigger movie than Avengers: Endgame if Taylor Swift is on the call sheet:

“If Taylor Swift ends up in ‘Deadpool 3,’ it'll be bigger than ‘Endgame’”

This all comes amidst theories that Swift would make an appearance in the movie as the little-known Marvel Comics superhero, the Dazzler.

How Likely is a Taylor Swift Casting for Deadpool 3?

Considering Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest name in the entire entertainment industry right now, on top of her friendship with Ryan Reynolds, a role for the singer in Deadpool 3 doesn’t seem to be out of the question.

The Deadpool movies specifically are known for their cameos and fourth-wall-breaking nods to real-world celebrities, and it’s become clear that Deadpool 3 will continue that trend as much as possible.

Rumors pointing to Swift playing the Dazzler have gone back a number of years, starting to appear online before 2016’s X-Men: Apocalype debuted in theaters. But seeing her in public with Reynolds and Jackman shortly after they and Levy were seen waiting to restart production on Deadpool 3 can’t be easily dismissed.

Currently, Marvel Studios is waiting for the end of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike to pick back up on shooting for the threequel, which is one of the most anticipated movies in the entire MCU.

And while Swift’s role in the film likely wouldn’t be a big one with her Eras tour still more than a year from ending, any kind of appearance from her in the MCU would surely send Swifties and Marvel fans into a frenzy.

Deadpool 3 was last reported to debut in theaters on May 3, 2024. However, the film was recently removed from Disney’s official list of upcoming releases, putting that release date in jeopardy.