Deadpool 3 Director Shares New Photo of Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Amid Filming Delay

By Jennifer McDonough Posted:
Deadpool 3 Wolverine and Deadpool

As production on Deadpool 3 is in a holding pattern due to the Hollywood strikes, the film’s leads and its director pass the time in other ways.

Deadpool 3 is rumored to be many things, but what is concretely known about the threequel is that Shawn Levy will direct Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as they return to their iconic roles of Wade Wilson and Wolverine.

Shawn Levy Shares Photo of ‘Three Amigos’

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, and stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds sharing a meal together:

Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Hugh Jackman sitting in a kitchen eating from bowls
Shawn Levy

The caption on Levy’s post reads: “Three amigos waiting to shoot again...”

Indeed, production on Deadpool 3 is currently paused and will not resume until SAG-AFTRA reaches a new agreement with the AMPTP. The film was reportedly seven weeks into photography when the work stoppage commenced.

Will Deadpool 3 Get Delayed?

Will Marvel Studios push back Deadpool 3 due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, as it has done with several other MCU projects? Put simply, the movie still has a fair chance of retaining its current release date if the strikes end soon.

Presently, the Writers Guild of America is once again in discussion with the studios. Talks have continued throughout the week with some apparent signs of progress being reported.

Only after a potential deal is agreed upon with the WGA, will the AMPTP reopen negotiations with the actors’ guild. Some in the industry are optimistic that everything could be back on track as early as October, but this is not currently set in stone.

If things go according to plan, though, Deadpool 3 won’t be subject to the same fate as Daredevil: Born Again and Captain America: Brave New World which have been pushed into release windows that are far later than originally projected

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 is slated to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

