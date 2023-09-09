Deadpool 3 Director Reacts to Online Leaks

Shawn Levy, the director for Deadpool 3, just reacted to the set photo leaks from a few months ago.

Back in July, fans had their minds blown when the first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine costume was revealed. It was like a dream come true - the costume looked ripped straight from the comics.

Over the next few days, even more glimpses of the movie made their way online. This included a big fight between Wolverine and Deadpool, and there was even a massive destroyed 20th Century Fox logo—suggesting that the scene takes place in the Void established in Loki.

Sadly, a few days later, the SAG-AFTRA strike shut down production for Deadpool 3, and that's the last audiences have seen of the movie since.

Shawn Levy Reacts to Set Leaks

In a new interview with Deadline, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy commented on the recent leaks hitting the web from the project's on-location production.

Levy made sure to thank the internet for proving the "great lengths" the team went "to not shoot it on sound stages with digital environment:"

"We went to great lengths to not shoot it on sound stages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by (leaking) pictures of our shoot. Thank you internet! We wanted something that felt grounded, real."

When Will Fans See More of Deadpool 3?

So when might fans finally get to see more glimpses into Deadpool 3?

Sadly, fans won't be getting any more looks at Ryan Reynolds' next adventure until one or both of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end. Until then, the project will remain in limbo next to Thunderbolts, Blade, Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again, and more.

While nothing may be actively happening right now for the production, given the film's connections to ideas set up within Loki, the second season of Tom Hiddleston's streaming series will likely increase excitement for the upcoming threequel.

Sadly, because of the recent strikes, Deadpool 3's original release date on May 3, 2024, was pushed back.

Currently, the film does not have a new release date, though if the strikes end within the coming months, the project could still debut in theaters before 2024 comes to a close.