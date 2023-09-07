Loki Season 2 Celebrates Release Date With New Official Poster

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Disney Plus logo

Ke Huy Quan's archivist from the Time Variance Authority (TVA) takes the spotlight in this new Loki Season 2 poster to celebrate its upcoming Disney+ release.

Marketing for the Tom Hiddleston-led series has been ramping up in the past weeks as its premiere draws near. Part of the show's promotional drive is unveiling incredible posters to remind fans about its release. 

Marvel Studios previously showcased a unique Miss Minutes-centric poster while another batch highlighted Ke Huy Quan's MCU character and the TVA. 

Marvel Studios Releases New Loki Season 2 Poster

Marvel Studios released a brand new poster for Loki Season 2, highlighting Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros from the TVA while reminding fans about its October 6 premiere on Disney+.

Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros Loki Season 2 Poster
Marvel Studios

Loki Season 2 consists of six episodes. In May 2023, Marvel confirmed that new episodes of the show's sophomore run will premiere on Fridays instead of its usual schedule on Wednesdays.

Assuming that Loki premieres with one episode on October 6 and releases an installment every Friday following its debut, here's a look at Season 2's projected release schedule: 

  • Episode 1 - October 6
  • Episode 2 - October 13
  • Episode 3 - October 20
  • Episode 4 - October 27
  • Episode 5 - November 3
  • Episode 6 - November 10

The schedule list above is unconfirmed since Disney could still change Season 2's release strategy, considering what the studio did with Ahsoka

Instead of the usual Wednesday premiere at 12:00 a.m. PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET, Ahsoka's new episodes now release every Tuesday week-to-week, at 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET. 

This new release strategy could potentially carry over to Loki Season 2

Will Disney Change Loki Season 2's Release Strategy?

It's safe to assume that Loki Season 2 will no longer be delayed since Marvel Studios and Disney+ appear to be going all-in in promoting the MCU series' upcoming premiere. 

While concerns about a delay are no longer in the minds of fans, the attention now shifts to Season 2's release strategy. 

It's possible that Disney could announce a massive shift in its release strategy a week or even days before its October 6 premiere. 

For reference, the studio announced Ahsoka's new release schedule on August 20, which was two days before its debut on Disney+ on August 22. 

It seems that it will all depend on Ahsoka's viewership numbers if Loki Season 2 will have the same release schedule as the Star Wars series. 

In an official statement following Ahsoka's Disney+ debut, Lucasfilm unveiled that Ahsoka's premiere episode received 14 million views during its first week, meaning that it is the most-watched project on the platform.

Given Ahsoka's success in terms of viewership, there's a good chance that Loki Season 2 will be given the green light for a possible change in its release strategy. 

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 6. 

