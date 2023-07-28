Loki Season 2 Celebrates Release Date With First Official Poster

Miss Minutes is front and center in a new Loki Season 2 poster.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios revealed that Loki Season 2 would premiere on Disney+ in the Summer of this year.

However, in March 2023, there were concerns that a delay might come after Disney+ updated the show's release date from "Summer 2023" to "Coming Soon."

Despite that, Marvel eventually confirmed Season 2's official release date this year while also unveiling the fact that it will premiere on a Friday instead of its usual schedule on Wednesday.

Marvel Studios officially released a brand new poster for Loki Season 2, highlighting the fact that there are 100,000 minutes until the show's sophomore run premieres on Disney+.

"T-minus 100,000 minutes until Loki Season 2"

Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on the House of Mouse's streaming service on October 6.

The poster puts Miss Minutes and Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief in the spotlight:

Marvel

Is Miss Minutes an Ally to Kang Variants?

The poster shows a new look at Miss Minutes while also seemingly highlighting different Variants of Loki, potentially hinting that more versions of the God of Mischief will appear in Season 2.

This new poster also further establishes that Season 2 will not be delayed despite the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes. However, the actors involved in the project are prohibited from participating in promoting the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the fact that the Loki Season 2 poster prominently highlights Miss Minutes suggests that the animated character will play a major role in the God of Mischief's next adventure.

In the Loki Season 1 finale, it was revealed that Miss Minutes served as He Who Remains' messenger in the Citadel at the End of Time, indicating that she has close ties to the former leader of the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

It's possible that the Miss Minutes in the current timeline where Season 2 happens is also loyal to the Kang Variants.

That said, then there's a chance that Miss Minutes may end up being the spy of the Kangs that could prevent Loki and Mobius from achieving their goal.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 6.