Loki Season 2: New Disney+ Announcement May Signal Release Date Change for Premiere

A new announcement from Disney+ could be the first hint at a release date change for the premiere of Loki Season 2.

The Marvel Studios streaming series is set to debut this coming October, marking the franchise's first second season of one of its Disney+ shows.

While most tentpole content to hit Disney's streaming platform has dropped on Wednesdays as of late, Loki Season 2 will harken back to the early days of the streamer, debuting on Fridays rather than Wednesdays.

Usually, these drops happen in the middle of the night (at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT), but that also could be on the move as Disney re-evaluates how it releases streaming content.

Disney+

Following the reveal that Disney's latest mega-tonne streaming show Ahsoka will change its release timing from the traditional 3 a.m. slot, some have pondered if Loki Season 2 will be next.

In anticipation of Ahsoka's premiere, it was announced that the Star Wars series would drop at a new time, debuting at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT), the day before its technical release day.

This could signal plans for Loki to follow suit when it comes to Disney+ on October 6, dropping at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5 rather than the usual late-night release.

Disney experimented with these early releases before, putting out the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi onto the platform three hours earlier than expected at midnight ET.

However, that was only for the premiere, with the rest of its run going back to the usual 3 a.m. slot. Ahsoka's release schedule is so significant because the entire series will occupy that 9 p.m. window, something never before done on the platform.

It remains unclear if this is a one-time thing for Disney+, but it could indicate a change in strategy from the streaming giant, meaning that Loki would be the next to follow the trend if that were the case.

Why Would Disney+ Change Loki's Release Time?

With this potential sea-change at Disney, some may be wondering why the House of Mouse would mess around with the way it releases content after so many years of doing the same thing.

Well, as Disney - and the rest of Hollywood - re-evaluate the streaming landscape, this could be an effort from the studio to get more eyes on its platform all at once.

By bringing these releases forward and having them premiere in primetime rather than stealth-dropping overnight, it conjures a sense that this content is an event. It is important and needs to be viewed right then and there.

If the studio were to continue this trend for the second season of Loki, it would create this air of appointment viewing around the show, perhaps putting it up as a higher standing in people's minds.

Over time, it seems audience interest has started to dwindle when it comes to the Marvel content hitting Disney+; this has resulted in a dip in subscribers to the service and a feeling of franchise fatigue amongst some fans.

However, putting it front and center in the middle of the living room right during prime TV viewing time could help to recapture audiences, as these sorts of 9 p.m. ET slots are usually reserved for the best of the best.

While no official announcement has yet been made about Loki Season 2 getting this kind of Disney release bump, it would not be surprising if the super-powered series got a similar treatment.

Loki Season 2 is currently set to debut at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT) on October 6.