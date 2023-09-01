Taylor Swift's Eras Movie Smashes Avengers: Endgame Tickets Record

One record set by the MCU's crown jewel, Avengers: Endgame, was just shattered by a shocking competitor - Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Swift is currently the hottest ticket in the world as she moves along on her Eras tour, which is set to run from March 2023 all the way until November 2024 and will feature 146 separate concerts in an astounding 36 locations all across the globe.

Per CNBC, this tour is on track to cross $1 billion in ticket sales already, with the potential for even more records to be broken over the next year as the tour goes worldwide.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour vs. MCU's Avengers: Endgame

Taylor Swift

On August 31, Grammy-winning musical artist Taylor Swift announced that her Eras Tour concert would be presented as a theatrical movie release, entitled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, giving fans a chance to enjoy her three-hour concert on the big screen:

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at http://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

This film will be shown in AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters, coming to theaters across the United States starting on October 13.

Movie insider Matt Belloni also shared in a Puck News newsletter that, following this announcement, pre-sale tickets for the Eras Tour movie were on track to end in $30 million in sales for these three theater chains.

For perspective, this number broke AMC' pre-sale record, which previously belonged to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, with the penultimate Infinity Saga movie only garnering just over half that amount with $16 million in pre-sales.

Avengers: Endgame would go on to become the highest-grossing movie in history for a short time, although it was overtaken by James Cameron's Avatar when the Pandoran epic was re-released in theaters in 2021.

The tour even forced Blumhouse Production's The Exorcist: Believer to move its release date up by one week, now releasing on October 6 in order to avoid having Swift's movie as direct competition.

How Big Will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Become?

As one of only seven female singers in history to sell more than 200 million records, Taylor Swift's popularity is bigger than ever, especially with this 21-month-long tour being one of the biggest productions the music industry has ever seen.

Seeing this concert not only break a record formerly held by Avengers: Endgame, but nearly double it, is a wildly impressive feat, especially considering that Endgame broke numerous box office records upon its eagerly-awaited 2019 debut.

The Eras Tour movie certainly has a chance to make a decent run at the box office, with tickets for the tour itself being incredibly hard to come by as it moves from city to city over the next 14 months.

And with the musical artist currently taking a break from live shows until Eras picks up again in Brazil on November 17, Swifties from all across the country are sure to flock to theaters to get just a taste of the effort Swift is putting in as a performer.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will debut in AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters on October 13. Avengers: Endgame is available for home purchase on DVD and via digital markets, and it can be streamed on Disney+ as well.