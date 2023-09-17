Taylor Swift's New Movie Struggling to Draw Audiences Outside of Fanbase (Report)

Will only Swifties go see The Eras Tour film? A new survey gave a strong indication of who will be seeing Taylor Swift in theaters this October.

Upon its announcement, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour earned more than $37 million from AMC, Regal, and Cinemark in its first 24 hours of presales. That's more than the likes of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame or Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

According to Deadline, the film is projected to open to at least $70 million during its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

General Audiences Uninterested in Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie

Taylor Swift

New data from The Quorum revealed how many non-Taylor Swift fans are interested in The Eras Tour film.

After surveying a pool of people, the research company found that just 39% of those potential moviegoers were interested in seeing The Eras Tour in theaters.

The respondents were split up into five categories based on their experience with the Eras Tour concert:

Yes, I saw the concert Wanted to, but the tickets were too expensive Wanted to, but tickets were sold out Wanted to, but didn’t for another reason No, and I’m not interest

The majority of those who want to see the upcoming film either already saw Taylor Swift perform live or want to but couldn't for a variety of reasons.

Only 10% of those not interested in seeing the concert were interested in seeing The Eras Tour film.

As The Quorum pointed out, this theatrical release is focused on Swift's fans and may not reach a wider audience, putting into question how successful the concert movie will truly be.

The Eras Tour Movie Problem

The opening weekend of The Eras Tour movie is going to be a sight to behold. It will almost certainly be the #1 movie of the week and could even break through $100 million.

However, the unique aspect of this movie is that the majority of people who see it will (most likely) not only be on opening weekend but will have bought their tickets in advance.

Walk-up sales for Taylor Swift's new movie could be close to nonexistent as this is much more of a fan event than a standard theater-going experience.

On Swift's official X (formerly Twitter) account, she promoted "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged" just like if a fan was going to see the concert in a stadium.

While this could be a blast for Swifties worldwide, it won't be a draw to the Sunday matinee crowd looking to take in the latest Hollywood production.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits theaters on Friday, October 13.