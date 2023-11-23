Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift's Reported Deadpool 3 Role

With Taylor Swift having been rumored for some time to play the Mutant Dazzler in Marvel’s Deadpool 3, the film’s lead, Ryan Reynolds, remarked on the rampant speculation.

Modern pop music icon Taylor Swift has been tied by fans to the role of Dazzler ever since the run-up to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, which was made back in the days when 20th Century Fox held the X-Men's movie rights.

Swift has never actually appeared as Dazzler in a Marvel production, but she was spotted alongside Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy at an early October NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. What’s more, MCU boss Kevin Feige is reportedly a huge fan of Dazzler. All of this has served to fuel the rumor mill concerning the third Deadpool film.

Reynolds Shakes Off Taylor Swift Questions

Taylor Swift

Speaking to the Vancouver Sun, Ryan Reynolds opened up for the first time on those fervent rumors claiming that Taylor Swift is playing Dazzler in Deadpool 3.

Reynolds took mostly the same stance towards these claims that Shawn Levy did in October - fans will need to wait and see:

“Yeah, I’ve heard that one. I love it (the gossip). I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.”

Could Taylor Swift Actually Play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?

With all the gossip surrounding the idea that Taylor Swift could lend her talents to the MCU and help bring Dazzler to life, what are the chances that she actually appears?

For starters, Swift and Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively are close to one another. as they've famously been friends for quite some time. This could indeed give Reynolds and co. some inside sway in securing a role arguably the biggest current name in pop music.

Furthermore, early signs point to Deadpool 3 performing a bit of wish fulfillment for longtime Marvel fans. After all, Hugh Jackman will finally don the classic yellows and blues of his comic book uniform in the threequel.

There could be other surprises in store as well, such as Channing Tatum getting an overdue crack at portraying Gambit.

So, it feels quite possible that Taylor Swift could ultimately drop in for a Dazzler cameo, especially given the length of time she’s been speculatively attached to the character. And given her white-hot popularity, her inclusion could deliver a sizable box office boost.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 slices and dices its way into theaters on July 26, 2024.