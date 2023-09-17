The rumor mill lit up with a new piece of information that could possibly point to a part for Channing Tatum in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3, which is still set for May of next year (although a delay is quite possible due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes), is speculated to incorporate many more 20th Century Fox-produced Marvel characters than just Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

And speaking of Fox, they had a Gambit movie in development for many years that would’ve starred Channing Tatum in the titular role. However, after multiple failed starts and a lengthy stint in development hell that produced some intriguing storyboard art, the picture finally got the kibosh in 2019.

Despite that setback, Tatum has stated on more than one occasion over the past few years that he’d still jump at the chance to bring Marvel’s Ragin’ Cajun to life for the MCU.

New Deadpool 3 Rumor Suggests a Channing Tatum Appearance

Marvel

A new update to the IMDb page for Marvel’s upcoming Deadpool 3 (via DeadpoolUpdate on X) seemingly indicated that the titular Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing would include none other than Channing Tatum, presumably portraying Gambit.

Joel Adrien was added to the film’s crew page on IMDb as the stunt double for Channing Tatum.

Now, it’s very important to note that anyone who creates an account on the Internet Movie Database can make edits as they please, so this Tatum in Deadpool 3 business might not hold that much water.

However, well-known internet film scooper MyTimeToShineHello posted a message that “Channing Tatum has already filmed a cameo as Gambit for Deadpool 3” back in July. But as with any pre-release tidbit that originates on social media, that info should be taken with several grains of salt.

Is Gambit Really in Deadpool 3?

So, what’s the story with ol’ Remy LeBeau? Is he actually going to show up in the Marvel threequel?

It seems very much like a no-brainer for the studio to include him. Tatum was attached to play character for nearly a decade and to him, and to many of his fans, it was a sizable letdown that his version was left out in the cold after the Disney/Fox acquisition.

Deadpool 3 has already long been confirmed to bring back Jackman as Wolverine (with the classic yellow uniform to boot!) And before SAG-AFTRA went on strike, news broke that Jennifer Garner would be reprising Elektra, a character she hasn’t portrayed since 2005.

So, even though it’s not confirmed by any official sources, it feels very possible that Channing Tatum could indeed crop up as Gambit in Deadpool 3. This, however, remains to be seen, and it will likely stay that way until the film arrives in theaters considering Marvel’s famously tight-lipped approach to spoilers.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 is presently set to open on May 3, 2024, but could be subject to a pushback in the event that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA do not reach deals with the studios soon.