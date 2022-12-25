Channing Tatum's Cancelled X-Men Movie Art Surfaces Online (Photos)

Thanks to some recently-surfaced images, fans can see what Channing Tatum’s Gambit could have looked like in the previously canceled Marvel Fox film.

Gambit has long been a character that fans have wanted to see take on a major role on the screens. Yet, throughout all the years that Fox had the property, the card-tossing mutant only popped up once as he was played by Taylor Kitsch in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

But that didn’t keep Changing Tatum from actively campaigning for the role while wearing his love for the character on his sleeve. Multiple scripts were even written for a Gambit project throughout the mid-to-late 2010s, which included a mutant-filled New Orleans where the powered people had no interest in anything other than partying and hooking up.

Marvel

While the spinoff film was canceled a while back, a newly surfaced look at what could've been has emerged.

A New Look at Channing Tatum's Gambit

Senior Illustrator and Storyboard Artist Anthony Winn shared some storyboard frames on ArtStation from the Channing Tatum Gambit film that never was, and the art is only now circulating online among fandom circles.

The first image sees Gambit sitting by himself on the back of a truck next to what might be his home—a very small one, at that.

Marvel

Clearly, there's some contemplation going on as the bourbon bottle starts to become energized.

Marvel

Taking a guess, Tatum's leading character gets angered by something. A frustrating memory of some sort?

Marvel

With the bourbon bottle energized and his anger through the roof, Gambit chucks the explosive glass in the distance.

Marvel

When Will Fans See Gambit?

So will fans ever see any form of Channing Tatum’s card-slinging mutant?

Well, it’s more possible than one might think. Why? Well, Deadpool 3, of course.

Giving Tatum’s Gambit some screen time in the upcoming threequel sounds like something Ryan Reynolds would do, especially if the plot involves Deadpool and Wolverine jumping through various timelines—something that seems almost certain thanks to comments from Hugh Jackman and rumors of the TVA’s involvement.

However, the actor probably wouldn't be in the role past that—not including the always possible cameo in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Since Gambit has never really been explored on screen, he’s likely to be one of the first major mutants Marvel Studios adapts in the MCU, and perhaps Tatum could even be the one to bring the character to life, finally fulfilling his wish. Sadly, though, that future could be quite a long way out.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024.