Channing Tatum Is Still Urging Marvel to Make His X-Men Movie

Channing Tatum has opened up about his X-Men movie that was never made and his push for Marvel Studios to adopt the project.

Following Disney's Fox acquisition, the question of when mutants will join the MCU in force - and what the Marvel Studios version of this franchise will look like - has dominated fan conversation.

While audiences are still waiting for X-Men news, the same can be said for Channing Tatum whose own X-Men spin-off was pulled off the slate in 2019.

Now that Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine have crossed over into the MCU, Tatum has commented on his hopes for the revival of his card-wielding mutant.

Channing Tatum's X-Men Hopes

Marvel

In talking with Vanity Fair, Channing Tatum revealed that he's still interested in his X-Men movie based on Gambit and still calls Marvel "every once in a while."

Tatum and his producing partner, Reid Carolin, reportedly spent four years mapping out a described "raunchy stand-alone" Gambit film.

And while Fox was expected to release Gambit in 2020, that all came to an end when, as the actor explained, "It got swallowed up into Disney by way of Marvel when they bought Fox..."

As to why there's been no news on Marvel adapting his film, Tatum acknowledged that his Gambit was likely "far from what they [Disney] wanted to do:"

“... and ultimately I just think that the tone of the movie we wanted to make was very far from what they wanted to do—or, you know, maybe they’re waiting to see how they do it with us or without us."

Lastly, while the Magic Mike star knows the odds are against his Gambit film, he confessed that he still calls Marvel "every once in a while:"

"We call every once in a while, but we’ve got to spiritually, emotionally, kind of mentally let it go.”

This article is developing. Check back for updates!