Deadpool 3 Reveals First Look at Hugh Jackman's New Wolverine Mask

MCU fans have their first official look at Hugh Jackman’s comic-accurate Wolverine mask from Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 (officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine).

Jackman's surprising role as James Logan/Wolverine is one of the driving pieces of news surrounding Deadpool 3, especially considering he is now included in the threequel's official title.

Along with news teasing that his role in the film will be nearly as big as that of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, fans are eager to see what he'll look like in his first MCU project after seven years away from the role.

Wolverine Mask from Deadpool 3 Revealed

The Movie Podcast shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) from CinemaCon 2024 highlighting the first look at Hugh Jackman’s fully suited-up Wolverine from Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Deadpool 3 merchandise is a collectible theater soda cup featuring both Wade Wilson and James Logan in full costume, including Logan wearing his comic-accurate cowl.

Marvel Studios

This comes complete with a set of bright white eyes and blue wings coming from the top of his head, embracing the suit fans know and love from X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ’97.

Marvel Studios

Audiences only got a quick glimpse at Jackman's full costume in the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer after set photos from July 2023 showed him in the blue-and-yellow costume sans mask.

When Will Fans See More of Deadpool 3's Wolverine?

The first Deadpool 3 trailer from Super Bowl LVIII did everything possible to keep Jackman's Wolverine hidden, only showing a split second of his classic costume and one shot from behind of his Patch persona.

While fans got a great look at behind-the-scenes footage of Jackman in action in Summer 2023, Marvel wants his MCU debut to get the celebration it deserves after he spent so much time away from the role.

Jackman previously teased his workout regimen for getting back into shape to play Wolverine, giving moviegoers plenty of reason to be excited for the hero's first official MCU credit.

Marvel will most likely look to feature Jackman more heavily in Deadpool 3's second trailer as the studio puts forth its best effort on promotion for the only MCU movie being released in 2024.

This cup also will likely be far from the only merchandise featuring Jackman's Wolverine, with Reynolds already teasing something wild and unexpected from Deadpool 3's to-be-revealed popcorn bucket.

Deadpool & Wolverine will make its way into theaters on July 26.

