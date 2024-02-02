Production is finally complete on Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, but when will the first official trailer be released?

Deadpool 3 was already one of the most-anticipated upcoming MCU movies, but the excitement has only been furthered since delays to Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts have left it as Marvel Studios' only 2024 movie.

When Will Deadpool 3's First Trailer Release?

After waves of controversy and several disappointing projects in Phase 5, Marvel Studios needs Deadpool 3 to be a slam dunk at the box office and with fans, and it seems to have all the right pieces in place to pull that off as it is:

The sequel to two successful, popular, and well-regarded movies

The first R-rated MCU movie many have been waiting for

The debut of the X-Men in a Marvel Studios movie - outside cameos

The latest major piece of set-up for the next Avengers movies

movies The long-awaited return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

The only MCU movie releasing in theaters in 2024

To ensure Deadpool 3 can reach its full potential, as it will need to since Marvel Studios has no other movies to fall back on this year, Disney will likely want to go all-out with a long and expansive marketing campaign.

To figure out when the first trailer for Deadpool 3 will be released, we must first turn to the history of MCU trailer releases. Looking at the MCU's Multiverse Saga movies, trailer-to-release windows have ranged from 81 to 213 days, with an average of around 138 days across 10 movies:

For Deadpool 3's July 26 release, that average window would place the trailer around March 10, but there is reason to believe it could arrive sooner.

The annual Super Bowl is renowned for its commercials and movie trailers, and this year's will likely offer the first trailer for Deadpool 3 on Sunday, February 11 after multiple MCU movies were featured at the 2023 game.

This aligns with Marvel Studios' long history of airing spots at every Super Bowl since 2010. With no other MCU movies set to release in 2024, using the annual event to promote Deadpool 3 is a no-brainer.

Dropping the trailer on February 11 would also allow Deadpool 3 to play in theaters ahead of many prominent movies releasing across February and March, including Madame Web, Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Deadpool 3 was initially filmed from May 22 to July 14 last year before halting production due to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Director Shawn Levy confirmed to The Wrap in October 2023 that by this point they had "shot half the movie," and he had also "edited half the movie."

Production resumed on November 28 and later wrapped on January 24 this year, and as Levy confirmed he had "edited half the movie" during the strikes, there will be more than enough footage ready to have a trailer together in time.

Speculation of a Deadpool 3 first look during the Super Bowl is only furthered by recent rumors from insiders on social media.

What Will Deadpool 3's First Trailer Show?

As is usually the case, fans shouldn't expect too much in the way of story details from Deadpool 3's first teaser trailer. Marvel Studios will likely look to make it clear this is the same-old Deadpool with all the usual fourth-wall-breaking, violence, and foul language while perhaps hinting at its Multiversal implications.

Although Deadpool 3 is expected to feature plenty of characters from the old Fox universe, don't expect much of them in the first trailer. That said, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine may have a presence as he will be one of the threequel's top selling points, and Logan is expected to be a main character.

Beyond that, fans can only hope for a taste of whatever villain Deadpool and Wolverine will be fighting, which currently remains a well-kept secret.

One new feature for Deadpool 3 compared to its predecessors will be its MCU connections as it will be the first in the franchise produced under Marvel Studios. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Merc with a Mouth acknowledge this directly through a fourth wall break or maybe even some teases of the TVA's presence.

Marvel Studios should also finally announce the title, as, up until now, Disney has been referring to the 2024 flick as "Untitled Deadpool Movie." It wouldn't be shocking for the official title to include Wolverine as his adventure with Deadpool appears to be the focus point of the threequel.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on July 26.