Within minutes of the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine releasing, Ryan Reynolds was already making R-rated jokes about the sequel online.

This is entirely unsurprising to anyone who has seen even a minute of Deadpool or Deadpool 2, offering fans a taste of the continuation of this specific brand of humor in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Ryan Reynolds on the 'Deadpool Popcorn Bucket'

In a direct reference to the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket, which went viral for its euphemistic appearance, Ryan Reynolds took to the internet and told fans: "Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket."

This joke made its way onto Reynolds' X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook pages, accompanying a poster for Deadpool & Wolverine following its first trailer's release during the 2024 Super Bowl.

To put it mildly, AMC's themed popcorn bucket for Dune 2, which is supposed to be based on a sandworm from the movie, looks closer to a human posterior than the intended creature.

The bucket's design quickly made the rounds online, with many joking about its crudely humorous nature. Saturday Night Live even devoted an entire sketch to this popcorn bucket.

So, with the conversation about adult humor and franchise movies already fresh on people's minds, it would make perfect sense for Reynolds to jump on the chance to make the joke his own when promoting his own new R-rated-humor-filled film.

Now the real question is: Will there actually be a stylized Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket when the movie hits theaters on July 26?