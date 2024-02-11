Super Bowl Movie Trailers 2024: Watch Full Trailers That Aired During The Game

Super Bowl LVIII is here, and with it comes a whole batch of new trailers for the latest and greatest in TV and movies.

Like any year, the big game is expected to be a major marketing beat for Hollywood, bringing out everything from Deadpool to Despicable Me.

This article will be updated throughout the game with the latest trailers and sneak peeks.

Every Super Bowl Trailer in 2024:

One Love: Bob Marley

Ahead of its impending February 14 release date, the Kingsley Ben-Adir-led Bob Marley biopic, One Love, Paramount Pictures offered fans one last look at the upcoming look into one of music's most iconic figures.

Soundtracked to Marley's beloved "Three Little Birds," the big game spot showed off more of the reggae-laden epic with this 30-second tease.

One Love: Bob Marley is set to hit theaters on Wednesday, February 14.

[ Kingsley Ben-Adir Reveals the Secrets to Playing Bob Marley In New Movie ]

A Quiet Place: Day One

Set to expand the world of A Quiet Place beyond anything seen before, A Quiet Place: Day One followed up its recent debut trailer with a brief tease show during the big game.

Led by Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn and Black Panther's Lupita Nyongo, this whisper-quiet horror blockbuster is set to show off the very beginnings of the alien invasion that was the center of John Krasinski's A Quiet Place duology.

A Quiet Place: Day One comes to theaters on June 28.

[ A Quiet Place 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know ]

If

John Krasinski's latest film, If got a quick but hilarious look during the NFL championship thanks to start Ryan Reynolds and a long-running joke that dates back to Krasinski's days on NBC's The Office.

The Big Game spot saw Reynolds joined behind the scenes by actor Randall Park who pretended to live the life of Krasinski's Office character Jim Halpert during a Season 9 episode. From there, audiences get a glimpse of the upcoming film, following a young girl who discovers she can see everyone's imaginary friends.

If is slated to hit the big screen on May 17.

Despicable Me 4

The Despicable Me 4 Super Bowl trailer took a creative turn, poking fun at the ever-growing use of artificial intelligence.

The brisk 30-second spot saw the franchise's iconic Minions set as the creative force behind the world's bizarre AI-generated images with their iconic gibberish-fueled laughter being heard throughout.

Despicable Me 4 comes to theaters on July 3.

[ Despicable Me 4's Villain Revealed: Who Is Will Ferrell's Maxime Le Mal? ]

Knuckles

Knuckles was yet another Paramount product to enjoy the shine of the Super Bowl's bright lights.

Following up on its recently-released full trailer, the Sonic The Hedgehog spin-off series' Big Game spot served as a simple re-cut of its initial teaser, showing off all sorts of colorful action, humor, and - of course - Idris Elba's beloved vocal performance as the series' titular Echidna warrior.

Knuckles begins streaming on Paramount+ on April 26.

[ Knuckles Series: Who Is Pachacamac? New Sonic Character Explained ]

Deadpool & Wolverine

The now officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has finally arrived!

Ryan Reynold's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will both be making their Marvel Studios debut in Deadpool & Wolverine. In this installment, Deadpool is recruited by the TVA to join the great Marvel Cinematic Universe (and become Marvel Jesus).

Wicked: Part One

The theatrical version of the iconic Broadway show Wicked had its first trailer debut at the Super Bowl.

Cynthia Erivo will star as a younger version of the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba. Ariana Grande will star alongside her Glinda the Good.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will serve as a follow-up to 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. This will be the fourth movie in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise and will take place after the death of Ceasar.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague and Freya Allen and will be directed by Wes Ball.

Twisters

Another legacy sequel to the 1996 movie Twister, Twisters is a modern return to the classic disaster movie.

Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and will star Where the Crawdads Sing's Daisy Edgar-Jones and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell.

More Super Bowl Movie News

Deadpool 3 Trailer Release: What Exact TIME Will It Air During Super Bowl?

Super Bowl Movie Trailers 2023: Watch Every Full Trailer That Aired During Last Year's Game