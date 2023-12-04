10 Biggest Movies of 2024 Ranked by Box Office Earnings Potential

2024 isn't going to be the biggest year at the box office, but there are a few projects that have the potential to earn $1 billion or more.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Barbie, and Oppenheimer were the most notable surprise box office sensations of 2023, with the latter two ultimately becoming viral sensations as both films opened on the same July weekend. Mario ($1.36B) and Barbie ($1.44B) were the only two movies of the year to crack that billion-dollar mark.

Disney's fall from box office glory also defined 2023 as it released more disappointments than home runs with films like The Marvels, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny falling way short of expectations.

Over at Warner Bros., every DC film released was a theatrical failure, with The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Blue Beetle all not turning a profit.

Looking ahead to 2024, it's going to be a year of sequels with Universal, Disney, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. all set to release franchise films with massive box office potential:

Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios

Release Date: July 26, 2024

Distributor: Disney

Domestic Total Prediction: $450 million

International Total Prediction: $750 million

Global Total Prediction: $1.2 billion

Deadpool 3 is the first blockbuster that will the X-Men and other new Marvel characters Disney acquired in 2019 when it bought 20th Century Fox.

Not only is Ryan Reynolds returning for a third installment, but Hugh Jackman is back out of retirement to play Wolverine one more time following his conclusive appearance in 2017's Logan.

Not only does this film have the potential to be the highest-grossing movie of the year (being the only MCU film releasing in 2024) but also the highest-earning R-rated film in history. 2019's Joker currently holds that record with $1.07 billion.

Despicable Me 4

Universal Pictures

Release Date: July 3, 2024

Distributor: Universal

Domestic Total Prediction: $340 million

International Total Prediction: $760 million

Global Total Prediction: $1.1 billion

The Despicable Me franchise has become one of the most popular and universally recognizable since beginning in 2010. This is in part because of the now-iconic Minions, which have had two spin-off movies, with the first being the most successful in the entire franchise.

In 2017, Despicable Me 3 earned over $1 billion, which is the same projection for the fourth installment. During the summer of 2022, Minions: The Rise of Gru earned $940 million and started the viral GentleMinions sensation.

This franchise also has had massive success in international markets, earning over $3 billion outside of North America across its five films. Audiences can expect similar results from Despicable Me 4 this summer.

Inside Out 2

Disney

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Distributor: Disney

Domestic Total Prediction: $380 million

International Total Prediction: $500 million

Global Total Prediction: $880 million

Wait, isn't Pixar supposed to be dead at the box office?

Inside Out 2 will be a massive moment for Disney Animation and Pixar's future in theaters. As many have seen over the past three years,

Disney re-wrote the playbook by releasing Pixar films directly to Disney+. Then when it moved back to theaters with Lightyear during the summer of 2022 it was an objective disaster.

Elemental showed some life this past summer but it still wasn't getting near the likes of recent hits like Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, Finding Dory, or Coco. Inside Out 2 has a chance to not only get in that mix of movies but outperform its predecessor ($850.5 million worldwide).

Inside Out is one of the studio's biggest (and most well-loved) titles and the sequel looks to be another stellar addition to the franchise as Disney and Pixar look to bounce back.

Joker: Folie à Deux

DC

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Domestic Total Prediction: $300 million

International Total Prediction: $500 million

Global Total Prediction: $800 million

Will Joker 2 make more than the original? No, but it will still be a smashing success.

No one could've predicted how well 2019's Joker ultimately performed in theaters, becoming the highest-earning R-rated film of all time.

While that's an incredibly high bar to set for Joker: Folie à Deux, many fans will likely return to see what Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix has in store this time alongside Lady Gaga.

Dune: Part Two

Warner Bros.

Release Date: March 1, 2024

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Domestic Total Prediction: $300 million

International Total Prediction: $420 million

Global Total Prediction: $720 million

It's finally time for Dune: Part Two to release in theaters after being pushed out of 2023 due to the Hollywood actors' strike. Now settled in the March 1 slot, Warner Bros. should be in line for another major hit next spring.

2021's Dune still mustered up nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office despite being released simultaneously on streaming. This is promising for the prospect of Dune 2, especially with an A-list cast including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and many more.

Expect the second Dune film to be the first significant box office triumph of the new year.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Disney

Release Date: December 20, 2024

Distributor: Disney

Domestic Total Prediction: $200 million

International Total Prediction: $490 million

Global Total Prediction: $690 million

Even though Mufasa: The Lion King will be one of this year's biggest earners, it's not going to come close to the heights of 2019's The Lion King ($1.6 billion worldwide).

In a way, rather than relying on another Disney live-action remake success, this prediction is more of a testament to Disney's success in the Christmas release slot. The Star Wars films of the last decade, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (in coordination with Sony Pictures) were all booming successes during the Holiday season.

Expect the same from this prequel spin-off without the $1 billion expectations of a next-generation Disney reimagining.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Warner Bros.

Release Date: April 12, 2024

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Domestic Total Prediction: $200 million

International Total Prediction: $450 million

Global Total Prediction: $650 million

The MonsterVerse is back in a big way with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the direct sequel to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong.

That film performed incredibly well considering the circumstances: It was an early 2021 release at a time when many potential audience members weren't comfortable going to a movie theater, and it was available to stream at home during the same time.

This makes it easy to put faith in The New Empire, as there's a clear desire to see these larger-than-life films play out on the big screen.

Kung Fu Panda 4

DreamWorks Animation

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Distributor: Universal

Domestic Total Prediction: $170 million

International Total Prediction: $430 million

Global Total Prediction: $600 million

The Kung Fu Panda franchise, starring Jack Black, has been a great success for DreamWorks Animation and Universal since it kicked off in 2008.

Now, eight years after Kung Fu Panda 3, a fourth installment is finally coming to theaters. With the third installment making less than the first two at the box office, it will be fascinating to see when Kung Fu Panda 4 lands.

In all likelihood, it will perform similarly and be an early animated 2024 hit for Universal. Historically, the Kung Fu Panda films have had next-level earnings internationally, totaling $1.3 billion between the first three films.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

20th Century Studios

Release Date: May 24, 2024

Distributor: Disney

Domestic Total Prediction: $190 million

International Total Prediction: $390 million

Global Total Prediction: $580 million

The return of the Planet of the Apes Saga is come Memorial Day weekend of next year. With Matt Reeves having moved on to The Batman franchise, Wes Ball helms the next installment that pushes the narrative forward from that Apes trilogy.

Now under the Disney umbrella through 20th Century Studios, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes looks to be another smash hit in the franchise, potentially earning even more than War of the Planet of the Apes but probably not reaching the heights of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes ($710.6 million).

Venom 3

Sony Pictures

Release Date: November 8, 2024

Distributor: Sony

Domestic Total Prediction: $200 million

International Total Prediction: $350 million

Global Total Prediction: $550 million

It may come as a shock to many how big of a success Tom Hardy's Venom franchise has truly been for Sony Pictures.

The first film in 2018 earned an impressive $856 million and despite a poor theatrical outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Let There Be Carnage ballooned up to $213.5 million domestically ($501.5 million total worldwide).

Venom 3, despite mixed reviews of the franchise, feels like a safe bet during 2024 to approach $500 million and possibly surpass it, sneaking in as Sony's only top 10 earner of the year.

Other notable films in 2024 that could rank in the top 10 are Beetlejuice 2, Wicked Part 1, Bad Boys 4, Furiosa, The Garfield Movie, Ballerina, The Fall Guy, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator 2, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.