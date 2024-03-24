Disney Confirms Its 6 Biggest New Movies Releasing In 2024

Disney is undoubtedly hoping for 2024 to be one of the company's biggest and most profitable years of all time, so it is currently looking at six particularly heavy-hitting movies as the most crucial to achieving that type of success.

The House of Mouse is well-known for its feature films in animation and live-action, so fans can expect to see a handful of movies in 2024 under both of those umbrellas.

Disney's 6 Biggest Movies Releasing in 2024

Within the slides of Disney's March 2024 shareholder presentation that highlighted the company's recent successes in response to Nelson Peltz's board takeover attempt, Disney spotlighted its six biggest movies from its various studios that it will distribute and release in 2024.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - May 10, 2024

20th Century Studios

Coming from 20th Century Studios, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released on May 10.

The movie will star Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Kevin Durand, and Peter Macon, and is set around 300 years after the reign of Caesar.

A new ape leader named Proximus Caesar will take Andy Serkis' Caesar's teachings from the previous Planet of the Apes trilogy and use them out of context to enact his reign of terror over the other ape clans.

Inside Out 2 - June 14, 2024

Pixar

Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black will be returning as Joy, Sadness, and Anger, respectively, for Pixar's Inside Out 2, which is set to be released on June 14.

The sequel to 2015's Inside Out will be set a few years after the first movie and will introduce at least four new emotions that Riley Andersen will have to deal with - Anxiety, Envy, and Embarrassment.

Deadpool & Wolverine - July 26, 2024

Marvel Studios

The only Marvel Studios movie that will be released in 2024 will finally introduce Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson (better known as Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman's Logan (aka Wolverine) into the MCU.

The film's official trailer was the most-viewed of all time, garnering 365 million views in its first 24 hours after airing during the Super Bowl.

As the title suggests, Deadpool & Wolverine will follow the two titular characters as they interact with the Time Variance Authority as seen in both seasons of Disney+'s Loki.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26.

Alien: Romulus - August 16, 2024

20th Century Studios

Alien: Romulus will take fans back into one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time when it is released on August 16, 2024.

The movie will be set between the first two titles in the series, Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), and will star Cailee Sapeny and Isabela Merced.

Moana 2 - November 27, 2024

Walt Disney Animation Studio

The sequel to Moana will bring back Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Maui.

In the upcoming movie, Moana will receive a call from her ancestors that will take her on a journey across the sea to Oceania.

Moana 2 is expected to be released on November 27.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Disney

The live-action remake of The Lion King was released in 2019, and the upcoming Mufasa movie is set to be a prequel to that title, using the same photorealistic CGI that the previous title used.

Starring Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and Aaron Pierre, the plot will feature the retelling of how Mufasa rose to power and the events that led up to The Lion King.

Mufasa: The Lion King will close out the year for Disney, as it is expected to be released on December 20.