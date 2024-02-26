The most recent trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine confirmed that on top of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, plenty of familiar characters will return for Ryan Reynolds' next adventure as the Merc with a Mouth; however, some former main characters will be missing.

These Characters Aren't Set to Be in Deadpool & Wolverine

Cable - Josh Brolin

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com about Dune 2, Josh Brolin admitted he will likely be missing from Deadpool 3 as the time-traveling Cable.

The last time audiences saw the character, he had just saved Deadpool’s life. Not long after, Wade Wilson steals his time-traveling device.

It is hard to imagine Cable making no appearance in Deadpool 3 at all. It is strange he is not with all of Wade’s friends celebrating the Mercenary’s birthday (as seen in Deadpool & Wolverine’s trailer).

Many fans predicted Deadpool’s time-traveling antics were what got him in trouble with the TVA in the first place. Maybe the self-appointed Timeline protectors got to Cable first?

But, at the same time, it is important to remember just because an actor says one thing, it does not mean they are being 100% truthful. So, Cable fans should not lose all hope.

Domino - Zazie Beetz

Back in June 2023, Domino actress Zazie Beetz outright confirmed to Collider that she "is not actually going to be in Deadpool 3."

Just like Cable, her character missing from the film is a little jarring. After all, even X-Force members Peter and Shatterstar are somehow at Wade Wilson’s birthday celebration in Deadpool & Wolverine—how is Domino not there?

The character was first introduced in Deadpool 2, where she helped the team stop the mutant Russell from going down a dark path in life. Following the events of that film, by all accounts, she should still be alive and well.

Perhaps Beetz will ultimately surprise audiences. After all, there are always reboots!

Weasel - TJ Miller

TJ Miller’s Weasel was a key comedic voice in the Deadpool franchise for the first two films.

Sadly, on many levels, the actor became buried in sexual assault accusations and legal troubles starting in 2017. Since then, he has not had a notable on-screen credit to his name—and was swiftly removed from other projects he was originally attached to.

Because of all of that, fans should not expect to see Weasel make a return. It would not be too surprising if Ryan Reynolds’ Wade cracked some sort of joke about him dying off-screen.

BONUS: Gina Carano's Angel Dust

Much like TJ Miller’s Weasel, Gina Carano got into a bunch of trouble in the public spotlight.

Carano played Angel Dust in the first Deadpool film, a mutant who helped Ajax, the villain of Wade Wilson’s first adventure. Surprisingly, there was no confirmation of her death following the movie’s conclusion—so she is probably still out there.

In early 2021, the actress found herself sharing anti-Semitic sentiments on social media alongside other extreme and offensive views, which got her swiftly dropped by Disney from The Mandalorian.

With Disney signing the check for Deadpool & Wolverine, they probably want absolutely nothing to do with the actress—especially since she just sued them with the help of Elon Musk.

Who Else Is Rumored and Confirmed To Return?

The final movie is all but confirmed to include a whole host of returning faces, many of them probably amounting to not much more than a cameo appearance.

The recent trailer revealed the appearance of Aaron Stanford's Pyro from X-2, while previous reports revealed that Jennifer Gardner's Elektra will pay a visit to Deadpool's next adventure.

Even Taylor Swift could find herself in a cameo role.

A scene at the top of the film's first teaser, which saw Wade Wilson celebrating his birth, confirmed the return of a handful of familiar faces. This included Morena Baccarin's Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić's Colossus, Leslie Uggams' Blind Al, Karan Soni's Dopinder, and more.

With Hugh Jackman's Wolverine being centerstage, it would be hard to imagine fans won't be seeing some of the mutant's former teammates in some form or another. This could include Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Halle Barry's Storm, James Marsden's Cyclops, and more.

Then there is the fact that the TVA plays a key role in the plot, which could lead to cast members from Loki appearing—including Tom Hiddleston's very own titular God (who is now holding the Multiverse together).

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.