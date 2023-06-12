Deadpool 3 Will Be Missing 1 Major Franchise Hero (Report)

According to new quotes, one major hero will be missing from Deadpool 3.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth in the threequel will be Hugh Jackman's Wolverine from the Fox X-Men movies, in what has been called a bombastic R-rated "road trip" across the Marvel Multiverse.

As filming on the project begins, more and more news has emerged, including names like Dopinder the Taxi Driver and Blind Al making their triumphant Marvel returns. But some massive question marks still remain when it comes to the Deadpool 3 cast.

One Missing Hero in Deadpool 3

Marvel

After much speculation about her involvement in the film, Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz revealed she will not be back for the upcoming threequel.

Beetz (who played Domino in the last Deadpool film), finally broke her silence on a potential appearance in Deadpool 3, telling Decider that she is "actually not in Deadpool 3" after being asked about how the ongoing writers' strike will impact production:

Well I’m actually not in 'Deadpool 3,' so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. […] I’m excited to watch it."

This comes despite rumors pointing to the actress' involvement in the R-rated MCU comedy.

Beetz has previously said that she could not confirm or deny if she was in the movie or not, telling Comicbook.com "Unfortunately, I plead the fifth. I’m sorry.”

Where Will Domino Be In Deadpool 3?

After all the speculation and rumors, it seems as though Domino has officially been ruled out of Deadpool 3.

Coming out of Deadpool 2, it seemed as though Domino was going to be a big part of the foul-mouthed franchise going forward.

It is not like Zazie Beetz had outright confirmed her involvement in the upcoming threequel, but there had been hints that she was going to be back like her "feel[ing] lucky" comment from a few months ago.

If rumors are true, and the X-Force is a part of Deadpool 3, then Beetz's absence could feel a little odd.

Not to say X-Force cannot exist without Domino, but she did serve as the pseudo-leader of the band of mutant misfits.

There is always the chance that Beetz is misleading audiences with these comments, but it certainly sounds like she will not be a part of the movie.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.