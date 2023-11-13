Disney+'s Loki Season 2 finale teased more to come for both Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer and the time monster, Alioth.

The sophomore season ended on a game-changing note for the MCU and Loki

The finale also prepared an exciting future for Renslayer and referenced Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Kang antics.

Alioth's Role in Loki Season 2's Finale Explained

During Loki Season 2, Episode 4, Brad, enchanted by Sylvie, pruned Ravonna Renslayer and sent her off to a mysterious destination. Now, as expected, the season finale revealed the former TVA judge was pruned away to The Void, as introduced in Season 1, Episode 5.

It was here that Renslayer was met with heavy gusts and a rather familiar bright purple light which she stared into seemingly without fear.

Marvel Studios

Those who remember Season 1 ought to recognize the Void's mysterious creature as Alioth, who was described by Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki as the shark in the shark tank at the End of Time.

Marvel Studios

Last season offered up some history on Alioth in the finale, as He Who Remains revealed he encountered the "creature created from all the tears in reality" during the Multiversal War between Kang and his Variants.

He Who Remains called this creature Alioth, who was "capable of consuming time and space itself," and began experimenting on it to harness its power and use the weaponized creature as his chief weapon in the war.

Marvel Studios

Of course, as fans learned in Season 2, Renslayer herself was once a key part of He Who Remains' conquest, even leading his army and presumably Alioth before he wiped her memories and sent her to the TVA.

The TVA founder would then place Alioth in the Void to decimate anything pruned and sent there while guarding his Citadel at the End of Time.

Marvel Studios

That was until Loki and Sylvie came along and teamed up with several of their Variants to defeat Alioth through enchantment, at least temporarily.

Marvel Studios

The defeat of Alioth cleared the path for Loki and Sylvie to cross through to the Citadel at the End of Time where they would meet He Who Remains.

Marvel Studios

Loki's Alioth Reveal Sets up Major Avengers 5 Plot

He Who Remains already explained in Loki Season 1 how Alioth was birthed "from all the tears in reality," making it tough to tell whether this was the same version of the beast whom Loki and Sylvie enchanted last season or if this is a fresh one stemming from the latest Multiversal troubles.

Regardless, fans have theorized Alioth might be the key to defeating the MCU's Council of Kangs in the next Avengers movies. After all, He Who Remains already used the beast's power to end a Multiversal war among his Variants once, so why not stick with what works and repeat history?

That said, there's no telling where Ravonna Renslayer's loyalties fall now as she once seemed dedicated to He Who Remains and his cause of preserving the timeline. But that faith may well have now been tested after she discovered he wiped her memory of their time together throughout the Multiversal war.

In Marvel Comics, Renslayer and Kang had a romantic relationship, so perhaps she may find herself taking Alioth to the wrong side of the fight and uniting with the Council of Kangs in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

As of writing, Loki isn't expected to return for Season 3 as the first two seasons were called "two chapters of the same book," meaning the new connection between Renslayer and Alioth was likely there as a set-up for Avengers 5.

Loki Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.