Loki S2's Earth 616 Scene Explained: Ant-Man 3 Connection Revealed

By Savannah Sanders Posted:
Loki's Season 2 finale on Disney+ included an important reference to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

In many ways, Ant-Man 3 was the result of events from Loki Season 1 due to the presence of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror and the reveal of He Who Remains' promise of countless versions of himself

Now, in true Loki fashion, the God of Mischief's Disney+ series just brought things full circle by including a key connection to the MCU's first Phase 5 film

Loki Season 2's Ant-Man 3 Reference Explained

Warning - This article contains spoilers for the finale of Loki Season 2.

Loki Season 2, Mobius and B-15
Marvel

Towards the end of Loki Season 2's final episode, and while at the new TVA following Loki's decision to manage the timelines, Mobius actually references Kang the Conqueror's death from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. 

In the scene, Mobius tells Hunter B-15 "I got those reports on the Variants of He Who Remains."

When B-15 asks whether "any of them know that we exist yet?", a reference to the other Kang Variants throughout the multiverse, Mobius admits one "caused a little bit of a ruckus on 616-adjacent realm, but they handled it:"

"Nope. I guess one of 'em caused a little bit of a ruckus on 616-adjacent realm, but they handled it. So we're all good for now."

B-15 answers, saying, "That's all we can ask for."

Kang death in Ant-Man Quantumania
Marvel

The Variant who "caused a little bit of a ruckus" and on "616" - the numerical universe designation for the prime MCU- sounds like the ending of Ant-Man 3 where Kang is sucked into his very own Multiversal Power Core. 

Meanwhile, B-15's question of whether "any of them know that we exist yet?" confirms the presence of other Kang Variants, something He Who Remains warned Loki about during their earlier exchange in the episode.

What Loki's Ant-Man 3 Connection Means for Multiverse Saga

While this conversation between Mobius and Hunter B-15 was a welcome example of MCU connectivity, it also clarified a few things for fans moving forward. 

First of all, while Loki saved the day and the Multiverse, that doesn't mean the threat of Kang Variants no longer exists. 

In fact, in saving the timelines, they're now allowed to exist and the TVA is aware of the danger they pose. 

Secondly, this scene shows the Kang Variants don't yet know about the TVA, and B-15 and Mobius are hoping to keep it that way. 

But even though the TVA is "good for now," it's unlikely to remain under the radar for long. 

Still, for the moment, only the Ant-Man 3 cast, Loki, and the TVA know about Kang. The question now as the Multiverse unfolds is who in the MCU will be next to encounter a time-lord Variant. 

All episodes of Loki Season 2 are streaming now on Disney+.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
February 17, 2023 - Theaters
Actors
Evangeline Lilly
Michael Douglas
Paul Rudd
Genres
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Superhero

