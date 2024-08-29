Where to Watch The Forge Movie: Theater Showtimes & Streaming Status Details

Now that The Forge has made its way onto the big screen, theater showtimes and streaming details have started to emerge surrounding the faith-based movie.

The Kendrick Brothers drama serves as a direct sequel to 2015's War Room. The Forge centers on a young man named Joshua Moore who, after graduating high school, is nudged in the right direction in life thanks to some unexplainable force.

The film came to theaters on Friday, August 23, going on to gross a respectable $6.7 million in its first weekend domestically.

How To Watch The Forge in Theaters

The Forge

Thanks to a thorough release plan across North America, if one is looking to watch The Forge on the big screen, there are likely theater showtimes at a local cinema.

The faith-based blockbuster opened in 1,818 North American theaters in its opening weekend and is likely to expand given the positive sentiment surrounding the film as well as its solid box office haul.

Fans can find full theater listings for The Forge on its official website; however, tickets must be purchased through specific theaters' websites or third-party services like Fandango or Atom Tickets.

Below is a list of ticketing links for The Forge:

Group tickets for the film are also available for quantities exceeding 25. Information on those ticketing options can be found on the film's website.

Can I Stream The Forge Online?

As of writing, The Forge only just started its theatrical run, meaning details about the film's streaming plans are still murky.

The movie has not yet made its way online in any way, but that is not to say it never will.

The Kendrick Brothers' last movie (and the direct predecessor to The Forge), War Room, is streaming now on Starz. Because of this, it seems highly likely that the Lionsgate-owned streamer could end up being The Forge's online home as well.

The movie could also forgo Starz and come to Netflix instead. Given the film's is technically being distributed by Sony Pictures (despite being produced by Affirm Films and Provident Films), and Sony has an ongoing deal with Netflix, then the Big N could ultimately end up being the movie's streaming home.

However, that reality still seems as though it is some time away. The Forge is picking up steam at the box office in the early going.

It has not quite hit the high mark of last summer's surprise Christian hit Sound of Freedom, but it has been doing respectable enough to warrant staying in theaters during a fairly dry period to end the summer movie season.

Before The Forge can come to stream it will need a full digital roll-out plan in place, including a release on PVOD storefronts like Google Play, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime.

War Room took roughly four months to come to PVOD, arriving in December 2015 after a similar August release.

It would make a lot of sense (especially given its similar release window) that The Forge will follow in War Room's footsteps, coming to digital sometime around the Holiday season.

It would then take another few months from there to arrive on streaming, likely finding its streaming home sometime in Q1 2025.

The Forge is now playing in theaters.

Read more about other faith-based projects:

Where to Watch Sound Of Hope: The Story Of Possum Trot Movie: Theater Showtime & Streaming Details

Here's When The Chosen Season 5 Is Now Expected to Release

Sound of Freedom Movie Controversy & Filmmakers Allegations Explained