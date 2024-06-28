Fans will have options when deciding whether to go to the theater to watch Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi or wait for it to start streaming at home.

Set in the world of the Blue Lock anime, the Episode Nagi film adapts the manga of the same name. It tells the story of one of the show's side characters, Seishiro Nagi, a soccer prodigy invited to join the hyper-exclusive program for the best attackers in the world known as the Blue Lock Project.

The Episode Nagi manga debuted in October 2022 and has been ongoing since, with a fourth volume of the Blue Lock side story set to release in July.

How To Watch Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi in Theaters

Crunchyroll

Those looking to take in Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi on the big screen are in luck.

The movie, which first came to theaters in Japan in April 2024, is now playing in cinemas across Canada and the United States (as of June 28).

The North American release includes two versions of the film. Fans can enjoy the movie in its original Japanese language with English subtitles or a fully voiced English dubbed version.

The Episode Nagi film is also set to make its theatrical debut in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Bolivia shortly (via Crunchyroll), and information on other regions is expected to be made available as dates are confirmed.

Tickets for Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi can be purchased through various avenues. Purchasing information can be found on Blue Lock's official website, third-party ticketing sites like Fandango, or theaters directly.

Below is a full list of ticketing links for Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi:

Can I Stream Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi Online?

Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi was not available to stream online at the time of its theatrical release. However, that will not always be the case.

No streaming release date has been public for the anticipated adaptation. Still, anime streaming platform Crunchyroll detailed its plans to bring the movie to the service at some point in the future.

In April, it was announced that the streamer would acquire the North American distribution rights to the film, which would then be screened in theaters before eventually being made available for streaming.

Typically, these deals see the movie hit the platform within a few months of its North American theatrical debut. One can assume things will work similarly for Episode Nagi.

If that is the case, a streaming release sometime before the end of the summer or into early fall would make sense for the soccer-themed anime movie.

And with a second season of Blue Lock set for an October 2024 release, getting the movie out before then on streaming could serve as the perfect appetizer to Season 2.

Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi is playing in theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

