Here's When Solo Leveling: Reawakening Movie's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Following a quiet launch in theaters at the end of 2024 ($3.4 million at the domestic box office), Solo Leveling: ReAwakening will soon begin streaming.

Season 1 of Solo Leveling captivated anime audiences with stunning animation and an engaging storyline when it was released in early 2024.

Following its success, a compilation film titled ReAwakening, featuring highlights from Season 1 and the first two episodes of Season 2 was released globally in theaters.

Season 2, Arise from the Shadow, recently premiered on January 4, 2025 (after a hype-building countdown), continuing Sung Jin-woo's journey as a necromancer.

When Will Solo Leveling Reawakening Begin Streaming?

Fans eager to stream Solo Leveling: ReAwakening can expect it to be available on Crunchyroll, which holds the North American and the majority international distribution rights.

ReAwakening's December 6 U.S. release date can give fans an idea of when the compilation movie will begin streaming when comparing it to past Crunchyroll films.

For example, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training had an R-rated theatrical release on February 23, 2024, and began streaming 79 days later on May 12, 2024.

Similarly, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi hit theaters on June 27, 2024, and made its way to streaming by October 17, 2024, a span of 112 days.

Another Crunchyroll-distributed movie, Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle, was released in theaters on May 30, 2024, and started streaming on October 31, 2024, taking 154 days to arrive on the platform.

Given these past release windows, it is likely that Solo Leveling: ReAwakening will follow a similar strategy. If the movie adheres to the pattern set by Blue Lock, fans can expect it to stream on Crunchyroll sometime around late March 2025.

This will likely coincide closely with the Season 2 finale, which is expected on March 30, concluding the 13-episode Arise from the Shadow arc.

Fans eager to experience the content of the film can already watch much of it on the platform, as Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 1 "You Aren't E-Rank, Are You?" is currently streaming.

Additionally, Episode 2 "I Suppose You Aren't Aware" will be available starting providing another chance to catch some of the movie’s material before the full season unfolds.

Here's a look at the full schedule for Season 2 of Solo Leveling:

Episode 1 "You Aren't E-Rank, Are You?": January 4, 2025

Episode 2 "I Suppose You Aren't Aware": January 11, 2025

Episode 3: January 18, 2025

Episode 4: January 25, 2025

Episode 5: February 1, 2025

Episode 6: February 8, 2025

Episode 7: February 15, 2025

Episode 8: February 22, 2025

Episode 9: March 1, 2025

Episode 10: March 8, 2025

Episode 11: March 15, 2025

Episode 12: March 22, 2025

Episode 13: March 29, 2025

Season 2 (Arise from the Shadow), Episode 1, is now streaming on Crunchyroll.