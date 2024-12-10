Where to Watch Solo Leveling Reawakening Movie: Theater & Streaming Guide

There is some uncertainty surrounding the current and future availability of Solo Leveling Reawakening in theaters and on streaming.

Solo Leveling Reawakening, the new movie adaptation of the popular anime, will recap key events from Season 1 while including the first two episodes of Season 2.

While the new episodes will later appear in Solo Leveling Season 2, set to release in early 2025, the movie provides an early glimpse for eager viewers.

How To Watch Solo Leveling Reawakening in Theaters

Solo Leveling Reawakening opened in 846 theaters in North America on Friday, December 6, grossing $2.4 million at the domestic box office in its first weekend on the big screen.

Heading into its second weekend, fans can now purchase tickets for Solo Leveling Reawakening online through several platforms. Here are some of the top websites to buy tickets:

Reawakening has been confirmed to have a limited theatrical run, so fans should plan a trip to the theaters soon, or they will have to wait until streaming.

Can I Stream Solo Leveling Reawakening Online?

The Solo Leveling: Reawakening movie is not yet available for streaming, and no official release date has been announced.

Given that the anime streams on Crunchyroll, the movie is expected to arrive on the platform eventually.

The film primarily serves as a recap of Season 1 and includes the first two episodes of Season 2, meaning fans can experience much of its content by revisiting the first season.

Season 2 is set to officially debut in January 2025, with an exact premiere date still to be determined.

Solo Leveling - ReAwakening is now playing in theaters.