Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Delay Announced

Crunchyroll unexpectedly changed the release schedule for Solo Leveling Season 2, though this shouldn't become the norm.

After the Solo Leveling Reawakening film was released in theaters in December 2024, fans have enjoyed the new season streaming in 2025.

Solo Leveling Season 2 continues Sung Jinwoo's journey as he builds his army of shadow soldiers. Jinwoo faces increasingly powerful foes while pursuing a cure for his ailing mother, setting the stage for even more significant challenges.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Dub Gets Delayed

Crunchyroll announced a schedule change for the English dub of Solo Leveling Season 2.

According to the official Solo Leveling English dub X account, Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 5's (dubbed) release date is now February 22, 2025. This is one week later than initially planned.

This unexpected delay breaks the series' usual pattern of releasing dubbed episodes two weeks after their subtitled counterparts. However, the adjustment appears to be a one-time change. Episode 6 will still be released as scheduled on the same day, ensuring that the dub's future release timeline remains (hopefully) unaffected.

The difference between subbed (subtitled) and dubbed versions is significant for anime fans. Subbed anime features the original Japanese voice acting with translated subtitles, offering a more authentic experience for purists.

Dubbed versions, on the other hand, replace the original dialogue with voiceovers in a different language (such as English), making it easier for viewers who prefer not to read subtitles.

In Solo Leveling, the English dub has gained popularity thanks to strong performances, particularly Aleks Le's Jinwoo.

Delays like this can be frustrating for fans who follow the dub, but in this case, the wait might be worth it. Two dubbed episodes will now be available back-to-back on Saturday, February 22.

To date, Solo Leveling Season 2 (subbed) has released seven episodes on Crunchyroll. The subbed version of Episode 8 will also premiere on Saturday, February 22. The season will continue with weekly Saturday releases and conclude with Episode 13 on April 5.

Solo Leveling is streaming on Crunchyroll.