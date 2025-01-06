Fans of Dragon Ball Daima are curious about when Episode 13 will hit Crunchyroll.

Dragon Ball Daima follows a familiar trope in long-running TV shows: The main characters are all transformed into child versions of themselves. Goku and his now-pint-sized pals must find a way to reverse their condition while continuing to fight the good fight against the forces of evil.

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 13 Fast Approaching

Toei Animation

The next episode of Dragon Ball Daima is not too far away. Episode 13 of the series will land on anime streaming service Crunchyroll on Monday, January 13. As for the exact time the installment will be available, it drops at 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET.

Episode 13 of Dragon Ball Daima is the first one after the show took a short midseason break—the episode before it arrived on December 27, 2024.

The English dub of Episode 13 will stream on the same day as the original Japanese version.

What Is Dragon Ball Daima About?

The concept of television series turning their characters into kids for an episode is well-trodden ground, such as with Star Trek: The Next Generation’s "Rascals" or Futurama’s "Teenage Mutant Leela’s Hurdles."

Dragon Ball Daima has taken what is typically a one-episode storyline and made it the hook for the entire show. Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, the rest of the Z-Fighters, and their allies have all reverted to child form, but their memories, personalities, and powers are fully intact. This was all brought about by a wish made on the Dragon Balls by a villain named Gomah.

The crux of Dragon Ball Daima’s ongoing arc concerns Goku and his friends traveling into a dangerous and unknown land dubbed the Demon World, hoping to undo their age regression.

Interestingly enough, as longtime Dragon Ball fans will be aware, the original work in the franchise, titled Dragon Ball, was set when Goku and Krillin were actual children. This makes Daima a return to the familiar in a sense.

Sadly, Dragon Ball Daima is the last show in the franchise written by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, who passed away in March 2024 at 68. Any further Dragon Ball incarnations will now be made without Toriyama’s guiding hand.

Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball Daima is streaming on Crunchyroll.